[January 09, 2018] New illy Espresso and Coffee System with Integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment Technology Creates Connected Device for Coffee Lovers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on the world's biggest stage for innovation, the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), illy introduced a connected version of its Y5 single-serve espresso and coffee system that integrates the Amazon Dash Replenishment System (DRS). Now, the illy Y5 system tracks coffee capsule usage and automatically reorders more before you run out. illy, the world's most global coffee brand and leader in high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee, gave select CES insiders a first look at the Y5 DRS at the WIRED Café in the Venetian Hotel. A new companion "My illy Machine" app – available on Android and Apple iOS – enables remote management of the Y5 DRS system via mobile devices, and operates multiple features. Through the intuitive app, coffee lovers can initiate brewing coffee and espresso, schedule daily brewing times, and customize cup volume and temperature. The system monitors capsule usage and automatically reorders from Amazon when capsule counts run low. The system also operates without the app. "Our new illy Y5 DRS system and app work seamlessly to empower coffee connoisseurs to enjoy all that illy has to offer, and automatically reorder capsules with Dash Replenishment," said Barry Sheldon, President and COO of illy North America. "The potent combination of remote operation, custom-tailored coffee and espresso options, and simple capsule reordering through Dash Replenishment means loving every cup without the worry of ever running out." Over its 85 years, illy has reimagined many aspects of cofee culture, starting from its introduction of the Illetta in 1935 – the precursor to the modern-day espresso machine which, for the first time, separated pressure and heating elements, and the first to use pressurization to protect coffee from excessive heat during preparation to preserve its vital aromas and flavors. illy capsules are powered by Iperespresso, a technological innovation protected by five patents that was conceived and developed for home espresso and drip coffee brewing at the illycaffè Research & Innovation labs in Trieste, Italy. Unlike the traditional preparation process in which espresso is brewed all at once through percolation, in each Iperespresso capsule, coffee is extracted in two phases: first infusion, then emulsion. This two-stage process ensures optimal extraction of the coffee's aromas, creating espresso with a smooth, full-bodied aroma and a rich, velvety, long-lasting crema. With Iperespresso, coffee never comes into contact with any part of the machine, for easy clean-up. The illy Y5 DRS coffee and espresso system is Bluetooth enabled, comes in black and is available for $299 on Amazon.com along with illy Iperespresso and drip coffee capsules at $19 (21-count tin of espresso capsules) and $16.50 (18-count cube pack of drip capsules), in medium roast, dark roast and decaffeinated varieties.

About illycaffè illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of nine of the world's best selections of Arabica; each day more than seven million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard for espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for Quality Espresso Coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty and art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2016 the company was employing 1,269 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €460 million. There are approximately 230 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

