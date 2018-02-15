|
|[January 09, 2018]
|
New Jersey American Water Announces Eighth Annual First Responder Grant Program
Recognizing the bravery and heroism of the volunteer firefighters and
first responders in our communities, New
Jersey American Water announces its 2018 grant program for volunteer
fire departments and emergency responders located in the company's
service areas.
"We are proud to once again offer this program, which provides
assistance to the brave men and women volunteering their time and skills
to safeguard the people who live and work in the communities we serve,
including our employees," said Denise Venuti Free, director of
Communications and External Affairs, New Jersey American Water.
Grants will be awarded to cover the costs associated with purchasing
personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools,
water handling equipment, training and related activities and materials
that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency
responder operations (e.g., ambulance and first aid squads).
Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including the cost of
training manuals and student workbooks, is also eligible. Regional or
countywide applications are encouraged to maximize the number of fire
and emergency organizations that would benefit from the grants.
To apply, organizations must submit an application,
complete with the following information:
-
Contact information, including name and phone number.
-
Description of the organization(s) seeking support, including company
name, address of company and county in which the company is located.
-
Overview of the specific project to be funded.
-
Grant amount requested.
-
Problem/challenges that the project will address.
-
Timeframe for implementation of the project.
-
Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project.
-
In addition to the letter of application, a project budget should be
included.
The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $1,000 and the
deadline to apply is March 9, 2018. Interested applicants can
find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamericanwater.com,
under News
and Community, Community Involvement. Grant recipients will be
notified at the end of March.
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the
largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high
quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately
2.7 million people. More information can be found at newjerseyamwater.com.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the
largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and
wastewater utility company. The company employs 6,800 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people
in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by
visiting www.amwater.com.
