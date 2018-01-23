|
|[January 09, 2018]
|
New Majesco Report Highlights Tremendous Opportunities in the Employee and Voluntary Benefits Market
Majesco (NYSE MKT: MJCO), a global provider of core insurance software
and consulting services for insurance business transformation, today
announced the publication of a new Thought Leadership report, A
New Age of Insurance: Growth Opportunity for Employee and
Voluntary Benefits Insurance in a Time of Market Disruption. The
report outlines the disruption and changes that are creating
unprecedented growth opportunities for employee and voluntary benefit
insurers. The gig economy, evolving healthcare markets, cost shifting
from employer to employee, new behaviors driven by digital companies as
well as new technologies, competition for talent, and the growth of
small and medium businesses (SMBs) are uniquely at the forefront of this
change, creating opportunities for new markets, new customers, and new
products and services.
"The employee and voluntary benefits landscape will continue to rapidly
transform as workers' and employers' needs and expectations shift,
health care reform continues to change, marketplaces evolve, new
products are introduced, and new competitors emerge from within and
outside the industry," noted Denise Garth, SVP of Strategic Marketing,
Industry Relations and Innovation at Majesco. "One of the biggest shifts
will be the surge in employee demand for new, innovative voluntary
benefits offered by employers to enhance their employer-paid offerings,
particularly for the Gen Z and Millennial generations. Voluntary
benefits are an increasingly critical element to attract and retain top
talent for companies across all industries, particularly as we continue
to see unemployment rates decline, boomers retire and the fight for
technology talent intensify."
The report notes that this change is creating an exciting opportunity
for new startups as well as existing insurers who want to enter the
market. The convergence of technology, changing market dynamics and
customer expectations has fueled significant investment by venture
capitalists, spawning new market entrants as well as existing insurers
entering the market with new offerings.
"Changes and innovations in the employee and voluntary benefit markets
should create additional opportunities for carriers," commented Bill
Bade, Consulting Actuary at Milliman. "The carriers best positioned to
take advantage of new opportunities will be creative, proactive, and
successful in building strategic patnerships and innovative products
and plan designs. While market share will be an advantage, the influx
and success of new entrants in recent years suggests that the
competitive landscape will continue to support the growth of
non-traditional carriers."
To capture this market opportunity, insurers will need to respond with
innovative products, plan designs, underwriting and pricing as well as
new services, distribution channels and customer engagement approaches
enabled by modern digital platforms.
The new thought leadership report, A
New Age of Insurance: Growth Opportunity for Employee and
Voluntary Benefits Insurance in a Time of Market Disruption, is
available on the Majesco website to download, or you can request a copy
via email, info@majesco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006035/en/
