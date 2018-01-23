[January 09, 2018] New for 2018: SKAGEN Launches Its First-Ever Touchscreen Smartwatch

Lifestyle brand SKAGEN is expanding its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of its first-ever touchscreen smartwatch. In four brilliant colorways, including mesh straps in both stainless steel and rose, SKAGEN's new Falster Smartwatch, powered by Android Wear™ 2.0 and the Qualcomm (News - Alert) ® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 platform, launches in January 2018. This watch, like the rest of the SKAGEN wearables collection, is the perfect balance of form and function-modern, minimalist design with added technology that simplifies rather than complicates, and connects rather than distracts. With the same thoughtful approach to style and function in both technology forward and traditional designs, SKAGEN continues to innovate the more wearable wearable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005338/en/ SKAGEN Falster Smartwatch (Photo: Business Wire) As a brand rooted in Danish design principles, SKAGEN blends simple, timeless design with modern innovation. The Falster features a full-round touchscreen that allows for expanded capabilities while maintaining an understated design and intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface. Falster offers an edited take on useful functionality and simpler, cleaner interfaces. The dials seek to be simple and visually balanced, showing information in an edited and informative way, without adding unnecessary clutter. True to the spirit of hygge, a Danish concept of comfort and connection, the Falster keeps users connected to loved ones and encourages them to feel more mindful while interacting with technology. "One of our goals with SKAGEN's smartwatches is to make technology feel more familiar and approachable. We do thisby simplifying and editing our products, but also by humanizing the experience of using them: the dial layouts and the movements are designed for calm and pleasant interaction. We've even added personal touches like our 'mascot' Dan, who serves as a friendly guide, celebrates your personal goals, and helps bring a daily smile to your face," says Frederik Thrane, Creative Director of SKAGEN. "We want to take the best of what technology has to offer and create a timepiece that lives up to our belief in good design for better living. We've strived to create unique dials only possible in digital, proving it's not just what's inside the watch that counts but rather how you choose to use it." It boasts a range of smart features, including: Function-Based Dials , so you can access your favorite features quickly

Battery-Efficient Design

Automatic accuracy

Smartwatch notifications

Activity Tracking

Customizable Watch Faces

Touchscreen Functionality

Voice Commands, powered by the Google Assistant

Music Control

Interchangeable Straps

Compatible with iOS 9.0+/ Phone 5+ and Android Devices 4.4+

Connects via Bluetooth Technology

Wireless Syncing

Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear™ 2100 platform The Falster retails for $275-$295.

"Innovation in smartwatches creates incredible impact for our customers-they have the option to buy a technology product where the hardware is always in style and the functionality can be continuously improved to provide an even more feature-rich experience with every update," says Anne Cashill, SVP of SKAGEN. "This is why we made dials that conserve battery life and look stunning in their simplicity as well as functional dials that focus on what applications you actually use without adding unnecessary complications. We are confident we are making the more wearable wearable, which will continue to differentiate SKAGEN in the fashion-tech marketplace." About SKAGEN Founded in 1989, SKAGEN was inspired by the Danish coastal town from which we borrow not just a name, but a warm spirit and a minimalist mindset. We create watches, wearables, jewelry and leather goods, always driven by our guiding principle: Good design for better living. The key, as we see it, is simplicity-capturing only what's truly essential in an uncomplicated, great-looking way. SKAGEN operates five retail stores in the U.S. and Europe, with wholesale distribution in nearly 80 countries worldwide. SKAGEN is a division of Fossil Group, with headquarters based in Richardson (News - Alert) , Texas. For more information please visit www.SKAGEN.com/Falster **The Google Assistant is not available in all languages. Android (News - Alert) Wear is a trademark of Google LLC. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Snapdragon Wear is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005338/en/

