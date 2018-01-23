|
New for 2018: SKAGEN Launches Its First-Ever Touchscreen Smartwatch
Lifestyle brand SKAGEN is expanding its smartwatch portfolio with the
launch of its first-ever touchscreen smartwatch. In four brilliant
colorways, including mesh straps in both stainless steel and rose,
SKAGEN's new Falster Smartwatch, powered by Android Wear™ 2.0 and the
Qualcomm (News - Alert)® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 platform, launches in January 2018. This
watch, like the rest of the SKAGEN wearables collection, is the perfect
balance of form and function-modern, minimalist design with added
technology that simplifies rather than complicates, and connects rather
than distracts. With the same thoughtful approach to style and function
in both technology forward and traditional designs, SKAGEN continues to
innovate the more wearable wearable.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005338/en/
SKAGEN Falster Smartwatch (Photo: Business Wire)
As a brand rooted in Danish design principles, SKAGEN blends simple,
timeless design with modern innovation. The Falster features a
full-round touchscreen that allows for expanded capabilities while
maintaining an understated design and intuitive, easy-to-navigate
interface. Falster offers an edited take on useful functionality and
simpler, cleaner interfaces. The dials seek to be simple and visually
balanced, showing information in an edited and informative way, without
adding unnecessary clutter. True to the spirit of hygge, a Danish
concept of comfort and connection, the Falster keeps users connected to
loved ones and encourages them to feel more mindful while interacting
with technology.
"One of our goals with SKAGEN's smartwatches is to make technology feel
more familiar and approachable. We do thisby simplifying and editing
our products, but also by humanizing the experience of using them: the
dial layouts and the movements are designed for calm and pleasant
interaction. We've even added personal touches like our 'mascot' Dan,
who serves as a friendly guide, celebrates your personal goals, and
helps bring a daily smile to your face," says Frederik Thrane, Creative
Director of SKAGEN. "We want to take the best of what technology has to
offer and create a timepiece that lives up to our belief in good
design for better living. We've strived to create unique dials only
possible in digital, proving it's not just what's inside the watch that
counts but rather how you choose to use it."
It boasts a range of smart features, including:
-
Function-Based Dials, so you can access your favorite features
quickly
-
Battery-Efficient Design, featuring simple dials that maximize
your wear
-
Automatic accuracy, so you never have to set your watch
-
Smartwatch notifications, so you can effortlessly view incoming
calls, texts, and emails from your wrist
-
Activity Tracking
-
Customizable Watch Faces, allowing users to personalize their
dial's mode, color, and apps
-
Touchscreen Functionality
-
Voice Commands, powered by the Google (News - Alert) Assistant
-
Music Control, through third-party apps like Google Play
-
Interchangeable Straps
-
Compatible with iOS 9.0+/Phone (News - Alert) 5+ and Android Devices 4.4+
-
Connects via Bluetooth Technology
-
Wireless Syncing
-
Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear™ 2100 platform
The Falster retails for $275-$295.
"Innovation in smartwatches creates incredible impact for our
customers-they have the option to buy a technology product where the
hardware is always in style and the functionality can be continuously
improved to provide an even more feature-rich experience with every
update," says Anne Cashill, SVP of SKAGEN. "This is why we made dials
that conserve battery life and look stunning in their simplicity as well
as functional dials that focus on what applications you actually use
without adding unnecessary complications. We are confident we are making
the more wearable wearable, which will continue to differentiate SKAGEN
in the fashion-tech marketplace."
About SKAGEN
Founded in 1989, SKAGEN was inspired by the Danish coastal town from
which we borrow not just a name, but a warm spirit and a minimalist
mindset.
We create watches, wearables, jewelry and leather goods, always driven
by our guiding principle: Good design for better living. The key, as we
see it, is simplicity-capturing only what's truly essential in an
uncomplicated, great-looking way.
SKAGEN operates five retail stores in the U.S. and Europe, with
wholesale distribution in nearly 80 countries worldwide. SKAGEN is a
division of Fossil Group, with headquarters based in Richardson (News - Alert), Texas.
For more information please visit www.SKAGEN.com/Falster
**The Google Assistant is not available in all languages. Android (News - Alert) Wear
is a trademark of Google LLC. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of
Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other
countries. Snapdragon Wear is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
and/or its subsidiaries.
