[January 09, 2018] New Book Presents Comprehensive Guide for Efficient and Effective Interactions Within Information Systems Organizations

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In "If…, Then…, Else...;", authors Davids, Secor, Farnum and Lewis offer a practical analysis of typical behaviors and personalities found in information systems organizations to assist those working within the sector and related behavioral management training consultants. Compiling their collective knowledge and expertise, the authors aim to illustrate how to anticipate likely scenarios by positing day to day IT activities and common events within the workplace to help readers understand how to formulate an appropriate action plan. Author Michael Davids says, "The intent is to provide a path to effective and efficient ways to adapt in these real-world use-cases and interact with these common, stereotypical IT personalities." Although there are countless books on Information System technology, "If…, Then…, Else...;" focuses on common personalities and situations expressly within the IT world offering career-beneficial insight on navigating those often choppy waters. The authors provide a unique tapestry of character and scenario intersections certain to resonate with anyone involved with IT participants. As personalities and situations "hit home" with the reader the authors provide invaluable guidance on successful interaction in those specific conditions. Furthermore, the authors collaboratively provide insight and guidance on the best way to identify and respond to the general temperaments and attitudes of IT professionals. Written by IT professionals for IT professionas about IT professionals, "If…,Then…,Else…;" proffers a tool to aid professionals in achieving a favorable interaction and the best possible outcome throughout daily IT operations and interactions; a key in attaining overall career success. "If…,Then…,Else…;" is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. "If…, Then…, Else…;": The Ultimate Reference Guide for Anyone Who Works In or With Information Systems Professionals

Genre: Business Management

Price: $14.99

ISBN: 978-1-64111-064-8

292 pages, paperback

Publication Date: December 16, 2017 About the Authors

Michael Davids began his career in information systems as an application programmer and progressed to a systems analyst, database administrator/warehousing, business intelligence, and ultimately a series of manager and director positions. With degrees in computer science and an MBA, Davids has also served as a continuing educational instructor for computer-related subjects at both the graduate and undergraduate levels and is a certified ITIL V3 practitioner and holds green belts in Six Sigma & Lean Six Sigma methodologies.

Dan Secor graduated with a BS in business management and a minor in computer programming. After almost a quarter-century in electrical equipment sales, Secor returned to school and graduated with an MA in counseling psychology. He became a licensed mental health counselor. He now works in a private practice in central Massachusetts. Secor lives in Central Massachusetts with his wife, Laura, and his daughter, Rhea. Steve Farnum's first IT role was that of a computer operator and progressed into advanced roles including helpdesk analyst. It was here where he honed his skills leading to technical analyst and IT consulting. Since then, he has held many roles and as evolved to senior roles in Service Management. Roydon Lewis started his career as an operational engineer, transitioning to a database administrator, then on to web development, and finally to a business intelligence architect consultant. He has worked with most of the large software firms, their support groups, and local and offshore independent implementation vendors. MEDIA CONTACT:

Michaeldavid Ciccarelli (aka: Michael Davids)

508-829-4334

E-mail: 188459@email4pr.com

Web Site: www.OccupationalBehaviorSeries.com REVIEW COPIES AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-presents-comprehensive-guide-for-efficient-and-effective-interactions-within-information-systems-organizations-300579775.html SOURCE Michael Davids

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]