|[January 09, 2018]
New York City Selects Everbridge to Power Citywide Emergency Notification Program - Notify NYC
Everbridge,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management
and enterprise safety applications to help keep people safe and
businesses running faster, today announced that the New York City
Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) has selected Everbridge as the
new mass
notification platform for its citywide Notify
NYC program. With a city population of over 8 million residents,
nearly 4 million daily commuters, and approximately 60 million visitors
a year, Notify NYC is New York City's official source for critical
information about emergencies and city services.
"As the largest city in the United States, with a significant population
of out-of-area commuters and visitors, we recognized the need for a
highly scalable critical communications system to keep our residents,
businesses and visitors safe and informed during a wide range of
emergencies and public safety events," said NYC Emergency Management
Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "After an open and competitive procurement
process, Everbridge was selected to support New York City's emergency
mass notification needs. The City is excited to partner with Everbridge
in order to provide critical services at a reasonable value."
The Notify NYC program will now be powered by the Everbridge Critical
Event Management platform and used by NYCEM to distribute
geographically-targeted public safety information such as Amber Alerts,
weather warnings, life safety threats, evacuation notifications and
community announcements across multiple communication methods including
SMS, email, IPAWS, telephone and social media. In addition, over 30 city
departments will leverage Everbridge for internal communications and
staffing notifications.
"With Notify NYC, New York City has been a pioneer in delivering
effective emergency communications to the largest and most diverse
population in the country," said Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. "We
are very excited to partner with the New York City Emergency Management
Department to help optimize this program and ensure New York City's
continued resilience and preparedness in the face of an evolving threat
environment that includes both natural and man-made disasters."
New York residents and visitors are encouraged to sign up for Notify
NYC, the city's free emergency communications program. To sign up for
Notify NYC, people have several options, including downloading the free
mobile application, enrolling through www.NYC.gov/NotifyNYC,
calling 311, or following @NotifyNYC on Twitter (News - Alert).
About Everbridge
Everbridge,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides
enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate
organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep
people safe and businesses running faster. During public safety threats
such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather
conditions, as well as critical business events such as IT outages,
cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain
interruptions, over 3,500 global customers rely on the company's
SaaS (News - Alert)-based platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat
data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the
execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on
executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 2 billion
messages in 2017, and offers the ability to reach more than 200
countries and territories with secure delivery to over 100 different
communication devices. The company's critical communications and
enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident
Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®,
Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging.
Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest
U.S.-based investment banks, all four of the largest global accounting
firms, 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10
largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto
makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10
largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest
U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los
Angeles with additional offices in San Francisco, Lansing, Orlando,
Beijing, London, and Stockholm For more information, visit www.everbridge.com,
read the company blog,
and follow on Twitter and Facebook.
