|
|[January 09, 2018]
|
New Context & INL Partner to Develop Next Generation Cybersecurity Technologies and Tools
New
Context, a systems integrator that automates the orchestration,
governance, and protection of critical infrastructure, today announced
the firm's ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy
(DOE) and Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to research and develop next
generation cybersecurity technologies and tools to strengthen protection
of the Nation's energy critical infrastructure, including the electric
grid, from the cyber threat.
To meet the needs and demands of the digitization and modernization of
the U.S. electrical grid, New Context is working with INL on a
DOE-sponsored effort to further the advancement of technologies to
protect the grid through building automated response platforms. More
specifically, New Context and INL are collaborating on research for
machine-to-machine advanced threat detection and automated orchestration
for internet connection sharing (ICS) networks. The project is funded by
the Cybersecurity
for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) Program in DOE's Office
of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability (OE).
"As the cyber threat battlefield continues to evolve, we need to look at
new ways of protecting our nation's critical utility networks," stated
Daniel Riedel, CEO, New Context. "We need to get in front of the
attackers by developing visionary tools that will prepare our energy
infrastructure for anomalous behaviors and enable response before
potential instability in the network. We need to get left of boom."
"INL is at the forefront of U.S. and international control systems
cybersecurity and grid resilience research," stated Andy Bochman, Senior
Cyber & Energy Security Strategist, Idaho National Labs. "INL is one of
the DOE National Laboratories, which are strategic partners for DOE in
fostering collaborative research that engages energy sector stakeholders
- suppliers, utilities, asset owners and operators, universities, and
providers of cybersecurity services to the energy sector, such as New
Context, -- to research, design, and test new tools and technologies
that will advance critical energy infrastructure to adapt and survive a
cyber-attack as the Smart Grid evolves. One of the collaborative efforts
is machine-to-machine automated threat response and supports
establishment of tools to harden our nation's infrastructure against
cyberattacks."
The developments produced through these ongoing projects will help to
enhance the reliability and resilience of the nation's energy critical
infrastructure through innovative, scalable, and cost-effective research
and development of cybersecurity solutions and operational capabilities.
The technologies to be developed are expected to have broad
applicability to the U.S. energy delivery sector by meeting their needs
in a cost-effective manner with a clear path for adoption by asset
owners and operators.
About New Context:
New Context is a systems integrator that
automates the orchestration, governance, and protection of the
industrial Internet. We are a team of experts with extensive backgrounds
in information security and scalable, secure application development.
Our tools and processes streamline development frameworks to ensure
transparent and secure IT software development within DevOps processes.
New Context is Headquartered in San Francisco.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005108/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]