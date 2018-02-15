[January 09, 2018]

New ICO Record: Synthestech Raised $ 300,000 Before Pre-Sale Launch

MOSCOW, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The research start-up Synthestech managed to raise the maximum amount (Hard Cap) planned for Pre-ICO before it was launched, thereby setting a new record of fundraising.

The team claimed great interest to the project among investors from Russia, China and South Africa. Hard Cap was reached on December 29, 2017, and the launch of Pre-Sale is scheduled for January 9, 2018.

Synthestech is a research start-up that develops technology for cold nuclear transmutation of low-value chemical elements into valuable elements and isotopes. This technology enables to obtain valuable chemical elements much cheaper than using the traditional methods of production. In the cours of experiments were obtained platinum group metals such as platinum, iridium, ruthenium and others. Many of the obtained elements are irreplaceable in the modern medicine, industry, automobile production, technology, etc. Synthestech is launching ICO in order to continue research and transfer technology from the experimental to the industrial level. The ICO start is scheduled for February 1, 2018.

According to Tokendata, the average ICO revenue for investors in 2017 was 12.8x. In total, start-ups raised about $ 5.6 billion through ICOs in 2017. Currently, the SingularityNET project holds the record in ICO fundraising, which collected $ 36 million in 60 seconds.

