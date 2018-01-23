[January 09, 2018] New App-Driven Device from Oska Pulse: "Oska Pulse Active"

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oska Wellness, a technology company committed to developing consumer health and wellness products, has announced Oska Pulse Active App: a mobile app with fresh new features such as integration of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for remote control of the Oska Pulse Active device while in use. Oska Pulse Active App and device will be available to consumers Spring, 2018. The mobile app, developed for iOS and Android, will be fully integrated with Oska Pulse Active as a "pain tracker," so people can follow their progress on the personalized focus area of pain specific to the user, desired time for a session and the ability to better manage non-drug pain relief. Oska Pulse Active will allow users the ability to coordinate the mobile application and the web portal and manage their personal history and pain score tracking. "When we launched Oska Pulse, we knew it would become a great non-drug, non-invasive option for pain management," said Greg Houlgate, CEO/President of Oska Wellness. "With Oska Pulse Active, we are elevating our wearable pain relief to a full interactive experience and people will have full view of their pain relief progress." Oska Pulse Active will include a user-focused micro-site that will be integrated into www.oskawellness.com. From there, people can log in, review usage and pain scores and have the ability to share on social networks/communities. Chronic Pain and PEMF Technology Chronic pain affects more than 100 million people each year (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and is a contributing factor to the nationwide opioid epidemic. Oska Pulse is a safe, easy-to-use, portable and wearable health technology product designed to help reduce muscle stiffness, temporarily relieve minor pain and increase mobility for people who have acute or chronic pain. In a recent survey conducted by Oska Wellness, 50 percent of respondents said that they have had some type of pain for more than five years (primarily back, knee, neck, arm, hip pain); 34 percent said they suffer from chronic pain. Also, 80 percent of the respondents use Oska Pulse anywhere from several times a day to several times a week, achieving positiveresults and drastic reduction of medication. "I've had RSD/CRPS in my left leg for 21 years and tried many meds and treatments over the years, including 10 years of ketamine infusions," said Tracey M., an Oska customer from New Jersey. "I started using Oska Pulse nine months ago and my pain was reduced more than ever before. I recently danced at my daughter's wedding. Before Oska, I wasn't even sure if I'd be able to attend." Oska Pulse, with proprietary eTec™ Pulse Technology, safely optimizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapeutic technology, a therapy trusted by medical practitioners to help people live a more active, pain-free and drug-free lifestyle. By assisting the release of the body's natural endorphins, Oska Pulse can reduce pain and also promote increased range of motion. Oska Pulse can help dilate blood vessels, which may reduce inflammation and increase blood flow.

The benefits of PEMF therapy have been documented in multiple clinical studies (available on the Oska Wellness website here). It is recommended that those who are pregnant or nursing and/or who have a heart pacemaker or defibrillator as well as cancer patients should consult their physician before using Oska Pulse. "Oska Pulse is providing relief for many early users of the product by helping to reduce back, shoulder, knee, ankle, and foot pain, as well as chronic pain issues," said Houlgate. "The feedback from these early adopters has been amazing, and we are thrilled to see the Oska Pulse helping so many people." An Alternative to Prescription Medication Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced that 2 million Americans suffer from substance abuse due to prescription opioid pain relievers. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40 Americans die every year from prescription opioid overdoses. OTC acetaminophen drug abuse is one of the most common causes of liver failure in the U.S. According to a 2014 study published in the Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology, OTC drugs with acetaminophen send an average of 80,000 people annually to emergency rooms due to abuse. With Oska Pulse, people can take control of their pain and enjoy a more active lifestyle without the dangers of drugs, and without a physician's prescription. About Oska Wellness

Oska, Inc. is committed to developing health and wellness technology-driven products that assist individuals in living a more active, pain-free lifestyle. Oska Pulse utilizes patented eTec Pulse Technology that specifically optimizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapeutic technology, similar to the PEMF therapies used in many clinical applications for accelerating the body's ability to heal itself. Oska took the top prize for "2017 Startup of the Year" international competition, at the "Innovate Celebrate" conference in San Francisco. The conference, held by TechCo in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association, was a three-day event attended by 100 startup semifinalists, and eventually narrowed down to five finalist startups. Oska Wellness emerged as the winner. http://bit.ly/2ydcnSD The science and technology behind Oska Pulse was engineered and developed by a team of respected scientists and researchers with more than 25 years of experience in engineering health and wellness technologies to treat pain. Oska Wellness, Inc. does not claim the product to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any medical condition. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California and can be found online at www.oksawellness.com. CONTACT :

Robin Carr, Oska, Inc.

415-971-3991

188291@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-driven-device-from-oska-pulse-oska-pulse-active-300579265.html SOURCE Oska Wellness

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]