[January 08, 2018] New Age Electronics Selects AAFES as 2017 Retailer of the Year at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (from the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show) -- New Age Electronics, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and gaming products and services and a division of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), today announced that it has selected the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) as Retailer of the Year at its customer appreciation event during the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. "I am pleased to recognize AAFES as our 2017 Retailer of the Year and congratulate them for their recent accomplishments in Consumer Technology," said Fred Towns, President, New Age Electronics. "AAFES continues to work closely with our team to offer the best products and solutions to improve the lives of soldiers, airmen, and their families through a successful Omnichannel retail model." The New Age Electronics Retailer of the Year award winner is selected based on year-over-year revenue growth, close executive alignment, strategic partnership, sourcing of multiple brands, and a consistent positive credit standing. In addition to meeting these criteria, AAFES is recognized for expanding their offerings with New Age Electronics and developing new and innovative ways to market and sell their products to consumers in stores and online. AAFES also recently made their website available to all honorably discharged military personnel, providing Veterans with a lifelong online shopping benefit. At the CES customer appreciation event, New Age Electronics announced that its 2018 Retail Dealer Summit conference will be held July 16-18 in Hollywood, CA. Retail Dealer Summit is Ne Age Electronics' premier annual event catered exclusively for its retailer and vendor partners designed to help them prepare for the back-half of the year and the all-important Holiday Season. For more information about New Age Electronics, call 310-952-5944, email daniellam@synnex.com or visit www.newageelectronics.com. About New Age Electronics

New Age Electronics, a division of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a sales and supply chain solutions innovator that provides consumer technology (CT) manufacturers with a broad offering of logistics, distribution and remanufactured services. Extensive experience in the CT industry and a customer-centric approach has made New Age Electronics the provider of choice. New Age Electronics distinguishes itself with efficient operations and relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Founded in 1988, New Age Electronics is headquartered in Carson, California. For more information about New Age Electronics, call (310) 549-0000, toll-free (888) 234-0300 or visit the company's website at www.synnexcorp.com/newageelectronics.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com. Safe Harbor Statement

