|[January 08, 2018]
New HARMAN UX Solutions Deliver Unprecedented In-Car Comfort and Entertainment Experiences at CES 2018
HARMAN
International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung (News - Alert) Electronics Co.,
Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and
enterprise markets, today announced Configurable Entertainment and
Moodscape, the latest experience-centric lifestyle automotive solutions
offering personalized entertainment, comfort and convenience for
passengers. Developed on the company's new HARMAN AudioworX platform,
these new solutions deliver intelligently tailored in-vehicle
experiences, ushering in a new era of personalization for shared
mobility and autonomous vehicles.
"When it comes to their vehicles, today's consumers are all about the
experience and are less concerned about the technology behind it. At
HARMAN, we are constantly focused on innovating with the passenger in
mind, integrating emerging technology with software-driven audio to
provide the effortless, responsive experiences consumers have come to
expect," said Michael Mauser, President, Lifestyle Audio for HARMAN.
"Moodscape and Configurable Entertainment are perfect examples of how
we're re-inventing what is possible in the vehicle today, as well as for
the autonomous future."
Configurable Entertainment: A Personalized Experience for Every
Passenger, Every Ride, Every Day
The sharing economy shows no sign of slowing down, and car ownership
trends will continue to shift. Consumers, however, continue to demand
seamless connectivity and in-vehicle personalization. These can be
sacrificed with today's ride sharing services, where personalization
options are often dictated by owner rather than passenger preferences.
Targeted to shared fleet organizations like Uber and Lyft, HARMAN's
proprietary, software-based Configurable Entertainment allows shared
mobility providers to offer multiple in-car brand and entertainment
experiences through a single set of in-vehicle hardware. This puts the
power of personalization back into the hands of ride-share passengers,
making every ride an extension of their lifestyle.
With Configurable Entertainment, automakers can further differentiate
from competitors and increase overall customer satisfaction by offering
consumers a choice of in-vehicle audio brand experiences. For example,
one user can select in-vehicle gaming or a heart-pounding concert
experience through JBL audio for their ride; while the next passenger - in
the same vehicle - can choose a completely different experience,
such as watching a movie or enjoying a more intimate music performance
with the refined sound of Harman Kardon to enhance their trip.
Key Features for Configurable Entertainment
include:
-
Proprietary Shape-shifting Speakers: In-vehicle speakers
transform in real-time to provide different experiences in line with
user preferences. For example, a unique sound bar or tweeter can
dynamically morph from one audio brand experience to another, both
sonically and visually.
-
Unique Industrial Design: Brand-specific visual elements such
as logos and speaker grilles can change in real-time to match user
preferences.
-
Adaptive Audio EQ's: Sound tuningwill adjust on-demand to
deliver the iconic listening experience associated with the user's
preferred audio brand.
Configurable Entertainment leverages HARMAN's award-winning automotive
cloud platform, HARMAN Ignite for seamless connectivity and device
management, allowing passengers to personalize in-vehicle entertainment
experiences in real-time - a first for the industry. Preferred personal
settings can be catalogued, saved on compatible devices and seamlessly
deployed for any ride. For automakers, it is an example of how HARMAN
provides a complete, end-to-end solution for implementing advanced
connected in-vehicle applications and features.
Moodscape: Focus on the Moments that Matter in your Day
Automakers are placing an increasing emphasis on the vehicle interior as
a place for reflection and focus in response to growing consumer
interest in wellness and lifestyle optimization. In step with this
trend, HARMAN's Moodscape uses mood-based features to redefine comfort
and entertainment in the daily commute.
Moodscape intuitively adjusts the in-cabin audio experience, delivering
music with a mood-based EQ and sound levels to help passengers prepare
for whatever is next in their day. Additionally, Moodscape features new
HARMAN QLED Auto technology, providing a stunning visual experience for
passengers through the first-ever automotive QLED vehicle roof
application.
Key features of Moodscape include:
-
Music Motivator: Whether heading to a meeting, to a party or to
the gym, Music Motivator synchronizes with calendars, identifies GPS
routes and analyzes available biometric feedback to build and deliver
an audio experience based on passengers' whereabouts, schedule and
energy level - so that wherever they are headed, they arrive focused
and ready.
-
Personalized Audio Alerts: Created with safety in mind,
Personalized Audio Alerts heightens attention to navigation, traffic
and weather incidents through directional audio, allowing drivers to
keep their eyes on the road and respond more quickly to prompts.
-
HARMAN QLED MoodRoof: The passenger's choice of environmental
sounds fills the cabin, complemented by a state-of-the art visual
experience through HARMAN's QLED MoodRoof. Tailor-made for autonomous
vehicles, MoodRoof replaces the traditional moon roof with a choice of
immersive visual landscapes brought to stunning life by this
first-of-its-kind automotive QLED application.
Both Configurable Entertainment and Moodscape will be demonstrated at
the HARMAN Showcase at CES (News - Alert) 2018.
HARMAN at CES 2018
Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2018 for demonstrations of the
company's full portfolio of connected car and lifestyle audio systems
that enable the connected life. The HARMAN experience showcase is
located at the Hard Rock Hotel. Follow HARMAN online during CES 2018:
