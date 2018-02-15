|
|[January 08, 2018]
|
New Study Shows the Lasting Impact of Tuition Assistance
EdAssist®, a division of Bright Horizons
Family Solutions® (NYSE:BFAM), released new data today
that shows the impact that education assistance programs have on
employee engagement, career outcomes, and employee loyalty.
Key findings from the study of more than 22,000 participants in tuition
assistance programs include:
-
93% of respondents say that using their employer's tuition assistance
program helped them develop the skills they needed to grow within
their company
-
85% say the program has made them a more effective employee
-
84% say access to a tuition assistance program was important in their
decision to join the company
-
71% of respondents rate tuition assistance as the best or among the
best benefits offered by their employer (excluding health care
benefits)
-
56% of respondents would not have pursued additional education without
this support from their employer.
When asked their top reason for using their company's tuition assistance
program, employees report that they want to grow and develop their
careers within their company and are proactively developing the skills
that will contribute to their company's success down the line.
-
76% of respondents participated in a tuition assistance program for
advancement or growth opportunities within their company
-
Two-thirds participated to learn new skills or pursue a new job within
their company.
In addition, employees who used academic advising services - which
involves working one-on-one with an advisor to develop a personalized
education plan and identify the school and program ight for them -
reported their coursework being more aligned with their career goals and
a clearer understanding of how their educational path would support
their ambitions.
Program Outcomes: Growth and Retention
Employees who use
tuition assistance programs report improvements to key strengths
including leadership and strategic thinking.
-
Nearly 6 in 10 say they were offered a promotion, new opportunities
within the organization, or other professional benefits within two
years of completing their program.
In addition to enhanced skills and growth within the company, employees
who use tuition assistance programs feel loyal to their employer and
more satisfied in their jobs.
-
8 in 10 say tuition assistance makes them more likely to stay with
their employer, regardless of any policy requiring them to stay
-
85% say the program is important to job satisfaction.
Not All About Degrees
According to the study, 22 percent of
respondents who already have a bachelor's degree say they used their
company's tuition assistance program to pursue a non-degree program.
This is an increase from the 2015 study, when 15 percent were pursing
non-degree programs. Non-degree programs can consist of certification
programs, individual courses, workshops, and even emerging education
opportunities like nano-degrees. The increase illustrates a shift
towards more specialized skills and knowledge required by employers
today.
When asked why they decided to pursue a non-degree program:
-
47% of respondents say they were trying to keep pace or get ahead of
changes in their position
-
42% say they wanted to become a subject matter expert in their
functional area.
"The data from this study highlight several trends we have been
witnessing all across the workforce," says Stephen Kramer, president of Bright
Horizons Family Solutions®. "As Baby Boomers retire in record
numbers and job functions become more complex, companies are looking to
upskill their workforce and are investing in education programs to fill
these gaps. As the employment landscape continues to change, tuition
assistance programs will become more and more valuable for both employee
growth and organizational success."
ABOUT THE STUDY
The Lasting Impact of Tuition Assistance
includes survey responses from 22,321 employees, spanning more than 100
organizations, who participated in their employer's tuition assistance
program within the last two years. Qualified employees were invited to
participate in an online survey, which was conducted in August of 2017.
About EdAssist®
EdAssist helps
organizations transform education assistance programs into strategic
investments that drive recruitment, employee growth, retention, and
engagement. Its tuition management and loan repayment solutions include
intuitive self-service, expert advisors, and powerful reporting.
