[January 08, 2018] New York Videogame Critics Circle Announces 7th Annual New York Game Award Nominees and Honors Bethesda's Todd Howard with Legend Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Videogame Critics Circle will host the seventh annual New York Game Awards, honoring the top in video gaming on January 24 at Manhattan's Abrons Playhouse. From best VR game to best indie game, and best game music to best remake, the New York Game Awards nominations all build up to the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year, all to be announced at the awards ceremony hosted by Emmy-Award winning writers from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. In addition to today's award nominations announcement, the New York Game Awards is proud to give its Andrew Yoon Legend Award to Todd Howard, the brilliant director and executive producer of Bethesda Game Studios. He'll receive the Legend Award in-person at the New York Game Awards ceremony. Todd Howard's landmark work on the expansive, long-running Fallout and Elder Scrolls series proves not only his own creativity and work ethic, but also that of his ardent teams at Bethesda. New York Game Awards Nominees



Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Horizon Zero Dawn

Neir Automata

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Super Mario Odyssey

Player Unknown Battlegrounds Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Super Mario Odyssey

ARMS

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2

Knowledge Is Power

Sonic Mania

Pinball FX3 A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

A Normal Lost Phone

Framed 2

Through the Ages

Bury Me, My Love

Animal Crossing Pocket Camp

HQ Trivia

Fire Emblem Heroes Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Matt Leone

Laura Hudson

Julie Muncy

Ajay Singh Chaudhary

Astrid Budgor

Gareth Damian Martin

Yussef Cole Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Cuphead

Walden

Beat Cop

Everything

Pyre

Torment: Tides of Numenera

What Remains of Edith Finch

Night in the Woods Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Virtual Reality Game

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Marvel Powers United VR

Polybius

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Wilson's Heart



Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

What Remains of Edith Finch

Night in the Woods

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Horizon Zero Dawn

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Destiny 2

Nier Automata Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Pyre

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

DropMix

Super Mario Odyssey

Persona 5

Destiny 2 Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Rain World

Destiny 2

What Remains of Edith Finch

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

L.A. Noire: Switch and VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch and VR

Metroid: Samus Returns

The Walking Dead Collection Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Ashly Burch as Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn

Valerie Rose Lohman: What Remains of Edith Finch

Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Brian Bloom as B.J. Blazkowicz, Wolfenstein 2: TNC

Nina Franoszek as Irene Engel, Wolfenstein 2: TNC

Melina Juergens as Senua, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice



Tickets are now on sale for the seventh annual New York Game Awards. With the purchase of a $20 tax deductible ticket, attendees will be entertained with live music and comedy from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, watch trailer premiers, meet the world's greatest game makers and hang with the Legend Award winner himself at an after party with DJ Rahat Rashid mashing up game tunes in his extraordinary way. What the New York Videogame Critics Circle earns from ticket sales go directly back into the non-profit organization to help with mentoring, scholarships and workshops in New York City. Click here for more information on the New York Videogame Critics Circle, and follow the New York Videogame Critics Circle on Facebook and Twitter. About the New York Videogame Critics Circle

Based in New York City, the New York Videogame Critics Circle is a not-for-profit organization, stemming from the need for community in the oftentimes cut-throat world of journalism. This multicultural group is comprised of the finest videogame critics, designers, writers, reporters, bloggers and videographers in New York City. Members of the New York Videogame Critics Circle give back to their communities with programs like the DreamYard Project at DreamYard Prep School in the Bronx, NY, offering mentoring, internships, lectures, job information and college scholarships for intelligent, but underprivileged students. The organization also works with The Abrons Arts Center, part of the Henry Street Settlement. There, they hold the annual New York Game Awards, teach courses and bring games and education to community events. They also mentor seniors at O.A.T.S., Older Adult Technology Services, at their tech center in NYC.

