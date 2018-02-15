|
New York Videogame Critics Circle Announces 7th Annual New York Game Award Nominees and Honors Bethesda's Todd Howard with Legend Award
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Videogame Critics Circle will host the seventh annual New York Game Awards, honoring the top in video gaming on January 24 at Manhattan's Abrons Playhouse. From best VR game to best indie game, and best game music to best remake, the New York Game Awards nominations all build up to the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year, all to be announced at the awards ceremony hosted by Emmy-Award winning writers from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
In addition to today's award nominations announcement, the New York Game Awards is proud to give its Andrew Yoon Legend Award to Todd Howard, the brilliant director and executive producer of Bethesda Game Studios. He'll receive the Legend Award in-person at the New York Game Awards ceremony. Todd Howard's landmark work on the expansive, long-running Fallout and Elder Scrolls series proves not only his own creativity and work ethic, but also that of his ardent teams at Bethesda.
New York Game Awards Nominees
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Horizon Zero Dawn
Neir Automata
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus
Resident Evil 7: biohazard
Super Mario Odyssey
Player Unknown Battlegrounds
Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Super Mario Odyssey
ARMS
Lego Marvel Superheroes 2
Knowledge Is Power
Sonic Mania
Pinball FX3
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
A Normal Lost Phone
Framed 2
Through the Ages
Bury Me, My Love
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp
HQ Trivia
Fire Emblem Heroes
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
Matt Leone
Laura Hudson
Julie Muncy
Ajay Singh Chaudhary
Astrid Budgor
Gareth Damian Martin
Yussef Cole
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
Cuphead
Walden
Beat Cop
Everything
Pyre
Torment: Tides of Numenera
What Remains of Edith Finch
Night in the Woods
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Virtual Reality Game
Resident Evil 7: biohazard
Marvel Powers United VR
Polybius
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Wilson's Heart
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
What Remains of Edith Finch
Night in the Woods
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Horizon Zero Dawn
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Destiny 2
Nier Automata
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Pyre
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
DropMix
Super Mario Odyssey
Persona 5
Destiny 2
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Rain World
Destiny 2
What Remains of Edith Finch
Cuphead
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
L.A. Noire: Switch and VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch and VR
Metroid: Samus Returns
The Walking Dead Collection
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Ashly Burch as Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn
Valerie Rose Lohman: What Remains of Edith Finch
Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Brian Bloom as B.J. Blazkowicz, Wolfenstein 2: TNC
Nina Franoszek as Irene Engel, Wolfenstein 2: TNC
Melina Juergens as Senua, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Tickets are now on sale for the seventh annual New York Game Awards. With the purchase of a $20 tax deductible ticket, attendees will be entertained with live music and comedy from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, watch trailer premiers, meet the world's greatest game makers and hang with the Legend Award winner himself at an after party with DJ Rahat Rashid mashing up game tunes in his extraordinary way. What the New York Videogame Critics Circle earns from ticket sales go directly back into the non-profit organization to help with mentoring, scholarships and workshops in New York City.
Click here for more information on the New York Videogame Critics Circle, and follow the New York Videogame Critics Circle on Facebook and Twitter.
About the New York Videogame Critics Circle
Based in New York City, the New York Videogame Critics Circle is a not-for-profit organization, stemming from the need for community in the oftentimes cut-throat world of journalism. This multicultural group is comprised of the finest videogame critics, designers, writers, reporters, bloggers and videographers in New York City. Members of the New York Videogame Critics Circle give back to their communities with programs like the DreamYard Project at DreamYard Prep School in the Bronx, NY, offering mentoring, internships, lectures, job information and college scholarships for intelligent, but underprivileged students. The organization also works with The Abrons Arts Center, part of the Henry Street Settlement. There, they hold the annual New York Game Awards, teach courses and bring games and education to community events. They also mentor seniors at O.A.T.S., Older Adult Technology Services, at their tech center in NYC.
