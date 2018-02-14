|
|[January 08, 2018]
New Development Kit from ON Semiconductor Enables Rapid Installation of Battery-Free Smart Passive Sensors™ for IoT Applications
ON (News - Alert) Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has
announced a complete wireless
battery free sensing solution kit (SPSDEVK1) that allows the
company's innovative Smart
Passive Sensors™ (SPS) to be rapidly integrated into Internet-of-Things
(IoT) applications. The SPSDEVK1 solution kit is plug and play ready
for users to immediately measure, aggregate and analyze the data for
various IoT applications.
SPS™ wireless and battery-free sensors enable the monitoring of various
parameters such as temperature, pressure, moisture or proximity at the
network edge where running wires or replacing batteries may be
impractical. When interrogated by an RF reader (the ON Semiconductor
TagReader), the SPS "harvests" energy from the measuring signal, and
then delivers a rapid and highly accurate reading from the sensor. This
cost-effective solution has significant benefits over other
technologies, and offers the potential to revolutionize low-power IoT
sensing designs.
The newly announced SPSDEVK1 is a complete sensing solution that
includes a UHF
SPS reader hub (SPSDEVR1-8), eight UHF
antennas (SPS1DEVA1-W), 50 temperature
sensors (SPS1T001PCB), a 12 V DC power supply, and an Ethernet
cable. Also included is ON Semiconductor's TagReader software, an
application specifically developed for reading SPS that enables the full
functionality of the tags, giving a comprehensive system solution.
The TagReader software automatically detects the type of tag (News - Alert) that is
connected and reads sensor data graphically over time. A Graphical User
Interface (GUI) allows all system parameters related to the measurement
process to be configured and re-configured as needed. As a result, with
the SPSDEVK1, even first-time users can quickly and easily configure a
system to measure, aggregate and analyze data for multiple fully
wireless, battery-free IoT applications.
Commenting on the launch of the kit, Gary Straker, Vice President of the
Protection and Signal Division at ON Semiconductor, said: "This
comprehensive turnkey solution removes the need to source IoT solutions
from multiple vendors and saves both time and money due to the ability
to rapidly configure and modify multi-sensor IoT applications. Our
innovative SPS sensors allow reading over greater distances than is
possible with NFC and do not require a battery - a limitation of
Bluetooth-based technologies. With the SPSDEVK1, both experienced and
inexperienced designers can rapidly configure and deploy advanced
energy-harvesting sensing solutions at the network edge."
ON Semiconductor will be demonstrating the new Smart Passive Sensor
turnkey solution, plus a wide range of other leading edge
semiconductor-based solutions for IoT, Automotive and other sectors at
the Sands Convention Center/Venetian (Murano 3302) during CES
2018, January 9-12 in Las Vegas.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,
empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a
leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a
comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog,
sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.
The company's products help engineers solve their unique design
challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
About RFMicron
RFMicron Inc. invented the Smart Passive Sensor, powered by Magnus® ICs,
and is the owner of all underlying Intellectual Property rights.
RFMicron Inc. and ON Semiconductor have established a strong business
collaboration to enable the Smart Passive Sensor market.
