|[January 08, 2018]
New Research Indicates Retailers Deploying In-Store Mobile Successfully Are Seeing Upwards of 146% Sales Growth
Stratix,
a leading enterprise managed mobile services provider, recently
partnered with IHL
Group, a global research and advisory firm serving the retail
industry, on IHL's latest
in-depth research surveying some of the country's biggest retailers
on transformations in the retail sector. What was most noticeable about
the results was that retailers deploying in-store mobile effectively are
projected to have an increase of 146% in sales growth in
2018.
The survey
findings also revealed that retailers who are deploying Mobile POS
successfully saw a 24% average increase in sales in
2017, over retailers who don't implement mobility in-store.
Additionally, retailers that are underperforming with flat or declining
growth - who reported deploying in-store Mobile POS - saw a 100%
increase in sales for 2017, and predict another 47%
growth.
These increases in sales may be attributed to the personalized
experience of shoppers interacting with an in-store associate through
mobile devices. Moreover, sales associates can complete the purchase
during the point of conversation as customers shop, offering the
opportunity for associates to upsell and cross-sell merchandise.
While using in-store mobile resulted in monumental opportunitie for
some retailers, the survey's data also reveals many other retailers face
significant challenges implementing this technology, with five common
setbacks repeatedly mentioned, including:
-
75% of retailers reported not having the proper applications in place
-
60% noted lack of adequately trained staff in-store
-
59% of participants cited the scarcity of internal help desk support
-
47% surveyed stated a shortage of acceptable payment options
-
45% point out managing mobile security is complicated and demanding
"At Stratix, we're not surprised by these findings," said Stratix
President and CEO Gina Gallo. "As the largest pure-play managed mobile
service provider in North America, we work with enterprise customers
daily on providing scalable deployment and support models for their
line-of-business mobile environments. And, as the use cases and
complexities for mobile has grown exponentially over the last ten years,
we see that most retail customers are seeking help with staff and
support challenges."
The survey confirms the deployment of Mobile POS has certainly hit some
roadblocks. IHL Group Principal Analyst Greg Buzek says, "Based on the
survey's findings, it is clear that Mobile POS is an integral part of
the planned enhancement of the customer experience at the store level in
2018 and 2019. Despite the strong potential financial improvements that
have been experienced by retailers enjoying the technology, there have
been many reasons why other retailers have delayed the deployment of
mobile devices due to the many challenges being able to do deployments
effectively and achieving ROI targets."
Despite these concerns, the report confirms that the opportunities
provided by mobile are significant, and with retailers embracing a
third-party service to manage, support, and deploy these devices, the
investment will be greatly beneficial. Buzek further notes, "Choosing to
focus on app development and support of the customer experience is the
best use of retailer's internal resources. Selecting a trusted partner
for the other key challenges revealed in this research is the best
approach for most retail companies." Even more apparent is that many
stores can no longer afford to not have mobile devices, and without
third-party assistance, it is almost impossible to do so efficiently.
Stratix will be on-site during Retail's Big Show, NRF 2018, next week
from January 14th-16th at booth
#2245. For more information on the recent retail survey and results
or to arrange an interview with Stratix during NRF to discuss how they
are helping retailers successfully deploy mobility, please contact
Nikkia Adolphe at nikkia@mediafrenzyglobal.com or
(786) 269-5040.
About Stratix
Stratix Corporation is the trusted advisor for many industry-leading
global enterprises, offering the most comprehensive managed services
portfolio to help companies operationalize and realize the full value of
their mobile investments. With over 30 years of experience, Stratix has
the proven outsourcing model for enterprises looking to deliver business
transformative solutions with mobile technology. For more information,
visit www.stratixcorp.com.
About IHL Group
IHL Group is a global research and advisory firm headquartered in
Franklin, Tennessee, that provides market analysis and business
consulting services for retailers and information technology companies
that focus on the retail industry.
