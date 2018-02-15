[January 08, 2018] New Report Shows Technology Distributors Primed for Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology distributors are forging new inroads across all market segments, with substantial growth projections anticipated by vendor partners surveyed and interviewed for a new 2018 Outlook report released today by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC). GTDC members drive more than $150 billion in annual product and services business across the globe. The new report, independently produced for the GTDC, includes detailed perspectives from distribution leaders and vendor IT channel executives as well as aggregated survey responses from more than 50 top technology companies worldwide.

The 2018 Tech Distribution Outlook report’s release coincides with the GTDC’s launch of a sleek new brand identity for the organization, which was formed in 1998. “We adopted this new look at a time when technology distributors are advancing their business models with an unprecedented range of services,” commented GTDC CEO Tim Curran. “This is a critical juncture in the industry’s history, considering the pace and breadth of innovation. Distributors are concurrently at the center of increasingly widespread adoption of ndirect business.” Survey results compiled from the 50+ technology channel executives reveal strong confidence in their distribution partnerships. Among the findings… More than 70% of vendors expect double-digit revenue growth through distribution in 2018

Cloud, security, IoT and data center focus areas rated at the top for channel progress this year

Indirect business is rapidly accelerating, outpacing direct for the majority of surveyed companies

Vendors ranked recruiting new types of solution providers as their #1 objective with distributors

64% of surveyed vendors cited vertical markets as primary channel business drivers The 2018 report’s survey results are compared to responses captured in the GTDC’s 2017 outlook report, analyzing viewpoints across nine categories: Cloud; Data Center/Hyper-Convergence; IoT; Mobility; Pro A/V; Security; Services; Vendor Relationships; and Vertical Markets. Conclusions reflect sea changes within distributors and across the channel customers they serve, including:

Digital technologies continue to transform the way business is conducted and IT is sold, with increased emphasis on multivendor solutions that solve specific industry challenges





Cloud has become “connecting tissue for IT,” with more integration between historically separate solutions thanks to advances in public, private and hybrid cloud solutions





Security needs have broadened beyond the network, as cloud becomes an intrinsic solution driver and risks inherently soar





End-user demand for access to information anywhere, anytime, is fueling growth in cloud, networking, security, IoT and more “All of the report findings essentially confirm the fast-evolving value that distributors continue to deliver – well beyond point-to-point products and services that essentially defined the industry’s earlier years,” Curran observed. “Comprehensive multivendor solutions are now undeniably imperative. Vendor partners ‘get this’ and are finding dynamic new ways to work with distributors in addressing increasingly complex channel and end-customer requirements. We expect 2018 to be a pivotal year.” Download the full GTDC reports and more at www.gtdc.org/research-reports/. About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive more than $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, ABC Data, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Compuage Infocom Ltd., Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor. GTDC MEDIA CONTACT: Chuck Miller (813) 876-0414 cmiller@commcentric.com

