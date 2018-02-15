[January 08, 2018] New Connected Tech From Coravin Helps Wine Lovers Savor Each Sip To The Fullest

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2018 -- CORAVIN, Inc., the premier global wine tech company, is adding to its line of products designed to transform the way wine is served, sold and enjoyed, with the world's first connected Wine Preservation Opener, the Coravin Model Eleven. In conjunction with the Model Eleven, the company is also launching a wine experience app, Coravin Moments, to help wine lovers select and savor their favorite bottles and curate unique wine experiences incorporating food, film, music, moods, occasions and more. The Coravin Model Eleven The Coravin Model Eleven is the latest and fully automatic version in Coravin's suite of Wine Preservation Openers that give enthusiasts and professionals alike the freedom to drink any wine, in any amount without ever removing the cork. This enables people to drink whatever they are craving and preserve the rest for weeks, months, or even years. Designed incorporating consumer insights, the new, intuitive Model Eleven is faster, easier and more fun than pulling the cork. Users can pour a sip, a glass, or more, simply by placing the Coravin Model Eleven on top of the bottle and pressing the needle down through the cork. The light ring on the Coravin Model Eleven will turn green, indicating it is ready to pour. Then, just tip the bottle with one hand and the wine will automatically start flowing. As with previous versions of Coravin, as wine is poured from the bottle, it is replaced with argon, an inert gas used in the winemaking process, to ensure the last glass in the bottle tastes as good as the first. Two pour sizes ensure that whether someone wants a taste or a full glass, the perfect amount of argon is dispensed. The Model Eleven also features a color LED display with icons and connects via Bluetooth to the Coravin Moments app to make it easier to optimize argon gas usage, remember when the device needs to be ceaned, and monitor battery life. These system stats are also available through the Coravin Moments app, which enables auto replenishment of Coravin Capsules and replacement Coravin Needles. The Coravin Moments App With the Coravin Moments app, wine lovers can discover new wines, or pair experiences with the wines they already own and enjoy. The app not only provides information on the characteristics and regions of each wine, but also uses proprietary algorithms to offer recommendations that identify unique wine pairings for user-inputted experiences for everything from food to film. Coravin has partnered with Delectable, the app by wine publication Vinous, to provide information on wines for Coravin Moments. Critically acclaimed for both its technology and community, Delectable helps users discover, share, and buy memorable wine.

A photo capture feature in the Coravin Moments app enables users to add wines to their virtual wine cellar with the press of a button. Combined with the new Coravin Model Eleven, whether someone wants a sip that goes with their favorite song, a glass that complements their favorite movie, or wants to binge watch their favorite television show with glasses from a few different bottles, they have the freedom to pour what they like and save the rest for another day. "We're living in a time when people are prioritizing unique, enriching experiences over material things. Wine, unlike any other beverage, sparks the senses and plays a pivotal role in creating memorable moments," said Frédéric Levy, CEO of Coravin. "At Coravin, we are using technology to change the way the world drinks and thinks about wine. The Coravin Model Eleven and Coravin Moments provides us with a unique platform to connect wine enthusiasts around the globe." Pricing and Availability The Coravin Model Eleven will be available for purchase online at www.coravin.com and at select retailers in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific for $999.95 USD beginning in September 2018. The Coravin Moments app will be available for download in September 2018 on Apple iOS mobile devices. Coravin and CES 2018 In November 2017, Coravin was recognized as a 2018 CES Innovation Award honoree for its Coravin Wine Preservation Opener in the "Tech for a Better World" category by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, the producers of CES 2018. In addition to participating in the Innovation Awards Showcase in the grand lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center at CES 2018, Coravin is showcasing the Model Eleven, Coravin Moments and other award-winning products in booth #40555 in the Smart Home Marketplace during CES 2018, which runs from January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas. About Coravin, Inc. Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Burlington, Massachusetts focused on transforming the way wine is served, sold and enjoyed. Coravin designs and markets the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork. Wine enthusiasts can now enjoy wine sealed with corks without feeling the need to commit to the whole bottle, allowing them to enjoy any wine, any time – whether they want a sip, a glass, or more. After enjoying a glass of wine, the remaining wine in the bottle will be perfectly preserved for weeks, months, or even years. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com. MEDIA CONTACTS

Jennifer Asaro or Leighton Thompson

MSL for Coravin

781-684-0770

coravin@mslgroup.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-connected-tech-from-coravin-helps-wine-lovers-savor-each-sip-to-the-fullest-300578313.html SOURCE CORAVIN, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]