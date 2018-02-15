NEW for CES 2018: Artificial Intelligence, Sports Tech, Smart Cities, Design & Source, High Tech Retailing and Digital Money to make Headlines

CES 2018® will once again feature breakthrough products and services across a range of industries and consumer interests. New this year are dedicated areas and programming focusing on sports, smart cities, artificial intelligence, high tech retailing, digital money and more. CES (News - Alert) 2018 will showcase life-changing technology across more than 2.7 million net sq. feet of exhibit space - the largest show floor in its 51 year history.

One of the fastest growing areas at CES, Eureka Park, will feature more than 900 startups from 42 countries, up 50 percent over last year. CES will also showcase the latest in vehicle technology, with more than 400 exhibitors making the automotive footprint at CES the fifth largest stand-alone auto show in the U.S. More than 170 government officials will attend CES to use the show and the Innovation Policy Summit conference track to examine hot-button policy topics that drive innovation and advance the industry. Last but not least, C Space returns for its fourth year and brings together the world's innovators, content creators, marketers and creatives in one venue including Amazon, eBay (News - Alert) , Facebook, Google, Hulu, NBCU, Spotify and more.

"CES is constantly evolving to capture the technologies and innovation of the future, it changes as our industry morphs and showcases the most cutting-edge work the tech world has to offer," said Gary Shapiro (News - Alert) , president and CEO, CTA. "CES 2018 has more new dedicated technology areas than I can ever remember us having in one year, and that speaks to the way technology is now in every single part of our lives, to make living easier through connectivity."

Areas and programming appearing for the first time at CES include:

Returning areas of major growth include:

CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will feature technology that changes lives. Additional expected trends include: voice and deep machine learning, 5G connectivity, self-driving tech, smart home, robotics, AR, VR, biometrics, security, sports and more. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.

High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

CES Media Days

January 7-8, 2018, Las Vegas, NV

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

January 7, Las Vegas, NV

CES 2018 - Register

January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV

CES Asia 2018

June 13-15, Shanghai, China

