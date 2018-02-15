|
|[January 06, 2018]
|
NEW for CES 2018: Artificial Intelligence, Sports Tech, Smart Cities, Design & Source, High Tech Retailing and Digital Money to make Headlines
CES
2018® will once again feature breakthrough products and services
across a range of industries and consumer interests. New this year are
dedicated areas and programming focusing on sports, smart cities,
artificial intelligence, high tech retailing, digital money and more.
CES (News - Alert) 2018 will showcase life-changing technology across more than 2.7
million net sq. feet of exhibit space - the largest show floor in its 51
year history.
One of the fastest growing areas at CES, Eureka Park, will feature more
than 900 startups from 42 countries, up 50 percent over last year. CES
will also showcase the latest in vehicle technology, with more than 400
exhibitors making the automotive footprint at CES the fifth largest
stand-alone auto show in the U.S. More than 170 government officials
will attend CES to use the show and the Innovation Policy Summit
conference track to examine hot-button policy topics that drive
innovation and advance the industry. Last but not least, C Space returns
for its fourth year and brings together the world's innovators, content
Facebook, Google, Hulu, NBCU, Spotify and more.
Facebook, Google, Hulu, NBCU, Spotify and more.
"CES is constantly evolving to capture the technologies and innovation
of the future, it changes as our industry morphs and showcases the most
cutting-edge work the tech world has to offer," said Gary Shapiro (News - Alert),
president and CEO, CTA. "CES 2018 has more new dedicated technology
areas than I can ever remember us having in one year, and that speaks to
the way technology is now in every single part of our lives, to make
living easier through connectivity."
Areas and programming appearing for the first time at CES include:
-
CES
Sports Zone - Tech
West, Sands, Halls A-D
-
Tech for athletes, arenas, eSports and next-gen sponsorships
-
Smart
Cities at CES - Tech
East, Westgate
-
Entire connected ecosystem for global smart city sector
-
AI
Marketplace - Tech
East, LVCC, South Halls 1-2
-
Design
& Source Marketplace - Tech
East, LVCC, South Plaza
-
Connecting brands to buyers
-
High-Tech
Retailing Marketplace - Tech
East, LVCC, South Hall 3
-
Using "big data" to better understand shopping
Returning areas of major growth include:
-
C
Space - Tech
South, Aria
-
Connecting brands and platforms
-
Featuring eBay Advertising, Google, Hulu, NBCU, Spotify, Snap Inc.
and Turner
-
Storytellers
- Facebook, Disney, TWBA\Worldwide, IBM, CMOs, Google, Knotch &
Oath, Samba TV
Oath, Samba TV
-
Innovation
Policy Panels - Tech
East, LVCC, North Hall, N253
-
12 panels covering drones, SDV, Future of Work, VR, Sharing
Economy, etc.
-
The
Digital Money Forum - Tech
West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302
-
Special focus on commerce and the Internet of Things
New sessions and speakers:
CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will feature technology
that changes lives. Additional expected trends include: voice and deep
machine learning, 5G connectivity, self-driving tech, smart home,
robotics, AR, VR, biometrics, security, sports and more. Owned and
produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.
High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download
on CESbroll.com.
See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference
sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES
photo gallery.
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business
of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for
innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage
where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As
the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the
industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM,
it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check
out CES
video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech
and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association
representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which
supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80
percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's
best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including
policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry
promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and
strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® -
the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's
industry services.UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CES Media Days
January 7-8, 2018, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES Unveiled Las Vegas
January 7, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES 2018 - Register
January
9-12, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES Asia 2018
June 13-15, Shanghai, China
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180106005007/en/
