[January 05, 2018] New Plugable Thunderbolt™ 3 SSD Drive Introduced at CES 2018 Delivers Amazing Performance

Plugable's new 480GB external NVME SSD drive hits performance levels not possible before Thunderbolt™ 3. Connect the drive to a Thunderbolt 3 port to gain 480GB of extra storage with amazing speeds of up to 2400+ MB/sec read and 1200+ MB/sec write, all without the need for an external power connection. These speeds make this external drive a no-compromise performance solution for video editing, backup, and any tasks which demand maximum disk performance. "Thunderbolt™ 3 is a revolutionary technology," said Bernie Thompson, CEO of Plugable Technologies. "We've created our line of high-end docks, adapters, and drives to show it off." "Plugable's new external drive makes the most of the performance and power provided by Thunderbolt™ 3," said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel (News - Alert)®. "Thunderbolt 3 enables portable drives like this to hit peak performance, all over a single Thunderbolt 3 cable." The drive is comptible with all Thunderbolt 3-enabled PCs and laptops, including the new Apple (News - Alert) * MacBook Pro*. Thunderbolt 3 supports up to 40 Gbps throughput and the Plugable drive makes use of that bandwidth to operate at the maximum speed of its high-performance, built-in 480GB M.2 SSD. The solution offers speeds much higher than can be achieved by USB 3.1 Gen 2, which is limited to 10 Gbps. And it's all powered by Thunderbolt 3 over one USB-C cable - no external power adapter is required. The Plugable 480GB Thunderbolt 3 drive is expected in Q1 2018. Learn more at http://plugable.com/products/tbt3-nvme480. About Plugable

PLUGABLE TECHNOLOGIES (http://plugable.com/) is an American company specializing in the design and manufacture of USB, Thunderbolt, and graphics devices.

