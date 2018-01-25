[January 05, 2018] New Tom's Hardware Editor in Chief Descends on Las Vegas for CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of CES, Purch, a digital publishing and marketplace platform, with 25 sites across tech, small business and lifestyle, announced a new editor-in-chief taking the helm at Tom's Hardware, one of the most influential brands in technology. New Editor-in-Chief John Burek takes the lead role at Tom's Hardware after more than a decade leading Computer Shopper at Ziff-Davis. "I am thrilled to join Purch and excited to grow the storied Tom's Hardware brand. More than ever, tech enthusiasts crave independent product reviews and in-depth news coverage," Burek said. "We'll be doing the great work that Tom's Hardware has been long known for, and branching out to new readers and topics." Joining Burek as the new Managing Editor of Tom's Hardware at Purch is Matt Safford. Safford has spent the last decade as an editor and reporter covering technology and geek culture for Computer Shopper, Smithsonian, Popular Science and Consumer Reports. "John and Matt bring decades of combined tech editorial expertise to Purch and I am confident Tom's Hardware will thrive and grow its role as one of the most influential brands in technology publishing," said Bill Gannon , Vice President of Content and Editor-in-Chief at Purch. At CES, Burek and Safford are joining Mark Spoonauer, longtime editor-in-chief of sister sites Tom's Guide and Laptop, and dozens of editorial staffers from across Purch tech brands to provide deep and insightful coverage of everything consumers need to know about the industry coming out of the annual conference.

Site coverage can be found on Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware. Both Spoonauer and Burek are available for interviews and commentary while at CES. To learn more about Purch and its owned-and-operated sites, please visit www.purch.com. ### Purch is a digital publishing and marketplace platform uniquely positioned at the intersection of content, commerce and customer. By combining in-depth product reviews, comparisons and services with industry leading publisher technology, Purch creates a seamless connection between intent-based buyers and sellers. The company generates more than $1 billion annually in facilitated commerce through its tech, shopping, lifestyle and SMB brands, including Tom's Guide, Tom's Hardware, Top Ten Reviews, ShopSavvy and Business.com. With more than 1,200 product categories, Purch is the #1 source for buying advice for more than 100 million people each month. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-toms-hardware-editor-in-chief-descends-on-las-vegas-for-ces-300577989.html SOURCE Purch

