[January 04, 2018] NEW JERSEY COMMUNITY BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.: Do you own shares of New Jersey Community Bank (OTC PINK: NJCB )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to November 6, 2017?

Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights? Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of New Jersey Community Bank ("NJCB" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: NJCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by 1st Constitution Bancorp ("FCCY") (NASDAQ GM: FCCY) in a transaction valued at approximately $7.6 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of NJCB will receive $1.60 in cash and 0.1333 shares of FCCY common stock for each share of NJCB common stock. If you own common stock of NJCB and purchased any shares before November 6, 2017, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 2 Righter Parkway, Suite 120, Wilmington, DE 19803, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005999/en/

