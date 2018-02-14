|
|[January 04, 2018]
New Wage Subsidy Program Launched to Assist Newcomers in Canadian Biotech Companies
Today, BioTalent Canada announced a new wage subsidy pilot project aimed
at expanding diversity in Canada's bio-economy. The project will foster
industry growth by placing internationally educated professionals (IEPs)
that have been designated BioReady™ with employers looking to
build more diverse and inclusive workplaces.
The BioReady™
Paid Internship Program, which is funded in part by the Government
of Canada's Foreign Credentials Recognition Program (FCRP), will receive
over $479,000 to facilitate the hiring of 35 IEPs over the next two
years, assisting highly skilled newcomers gain their first professional
Canadian work experience. The project will also help another 50 IEPs get
their skills recognized through attaining the BioReady™
designation from BioTalent Canada's BioSkills Recognition Program.
The BioSkills Recognition program is a skills-matching program designed
by BioTalent Canada where individuals can match the skills they possess
to one of 32 industry-approved skills profiles online. Once entered, the
skills portfolio is then verified by a Canadian industry professional.
If the portfolio of the individual's skills lines up adequately with the
skills profile, the person is designated "BioReady™" for that
particular profile. For newcomers, the Canadian designation can assist
greatly in overcoming their greatest hurdle in getting a job: gaining
Canadian industry experience. For many health professionals, it also
represents an alternative career pathway for those who get licensed in
Canada for medical or pharmacist professions, and desire a route to put
their science skills to use in Canada.
This pilot project of 24 months is one of several under FCRP's Targeted
Employment Strategy for Newcomers (TESN) within ESDC, a new strategic
response to the growing barriers and gaps highly skilled newcomers face
when seeking meaningful and long-term employment in their field of
study. In addition to supporting the attainment of Canadian work
experience, the pilot projects will also provide solid evidence and
research regarding the effectivenss of these interventions.
According to the labour market report Paving
the Way, over half of the 250 IEPs who participated in
the BioSkills Recognition Program between July 2015 and February 2017
reported having worked in biotechnology prior to immigrating to Canada.
However, two-thirds of those were not currently working in the
bio-economy.
Through this new subsidy, BioTalent Canada aims to address some of the
key recommendations outlined in their report: Paving the Way:
IEPs must be recognized as skilled and experienced talent
The bio-economy needs access to a standardized candidate pre-screening
methodology
"Despite the fact that the most common skills IEPs possess are those
also most needed by Canada's bio-economy, many talented newcomers
continue to have their skills and experience overlooked by hiring
managers," says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada.
"This new subsidy will give employers the opportunity to experience the
benefits associated with employing workers with the BioReady™
designation, and will assist them in creating a more diverse and
inclusive workforce."
Employers in the bio-economy have been encouraged with this new program
from BioTalent Canada that will let them tap into yet another rich pool
of skilled and experienced talent.
"At Immunovaccine, we believe that strong science needs bright minds,"
says Misty McKay, Manager, Human Resources and Administration at Immunovaccine
in Halifax, Nova Scotia. "This program will help us onboard IEPs that
have the skills and experience to positively impact our innovation
strategy and workplace culture."
Companies interested in applying for wage subsidies are encouraged to
contact BioTalent Canada at info@biotalent.ca.
About the BioSkills Recognition Program
BioTalent Canada launched the BioSkills Recognition Program to help
individuals have their credentials validated to better position them to
find work in their areas of expertise. IEPs who register are guided
through the process of creating an online skills portfolio, with the
ability to translate expertise acquired through previous
non-biotechnology work (e.g., medicine, pharmacy, nursing, etc.) into
skills applicable to the Canadian bioeconomy. A BioReady™
Review Board of industry experts assess each portfolio and designates
qualified IEPs 'BioReady', verifying them as having all the skills and
experience to work in Canada's bio-economy. For more information, please
visit biotalent.ca/bioskills/get-started.
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada is the HR partner of Canada's bio-economy. As an HR
expert and national non-profit organization, BioTalent Canada focuses on
building partnerships and skills for Canada's bio-economy to ensure the
industry has access to job-ready people. Through projects, research, and
product development, BioTalent Canada connects employers with job
seekers, delivers human resource information, and skills development
tools so the industry can focus on strengthening Canada's biotech
business. For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.
