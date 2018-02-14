|
|[January 04, 2018]
|
New Year, New You: Top 10 Tips for Pet Health & Wellness
The start of a new year means new beginnings, resolutions and goals. As
people everywhere make to-do lists to help enrich and better their
lives, these lists should include our pets too, says Lisa Darling, DVM,
on-staff veterinarian for services at PetSmart.
"With general health and wellness top-of-mind this time of year, we
should also add our pets into the equation for 2018 goals and New Year's
resolutions," said Dr. Darling. "Weight is a key indicator of health,
and considering that 50 percent of pets in the U.S. are classified as
overweight, there is no better time for pet parents to evaluate their
pet's diet, exercise and activities."
PetSmart has launched its New Year, New You Pet Collection to provide
pet parents with a variety of products to help pets meet health and
wellness goals, including active toys, weight management dog and cat
food formulas, healthy natural treats, oral health and at-home grooming
tools, in addition to harnesses, collars, leashes and winter outdoor
apparel. You can view the entire collection on www.PetSmart.com/NewYearNewYou.
To start you and your pet's New Year off right, PetSmart's Dr. Darling
shares 10 tips for pet health and wellness in 2018:
#1. Check Your Pet's Food. Pets at varying ages have different
nutrient requirements, so consider assessing your pet's food and adjust
accordingly. For example, if your dog is overweight, certain weight
management pet food formulas can help a pet lose weight, along with
exercise. Consult your veterinarian on any changes to your pet's food,
and always accurately measure your pet's food vs. eyeballing.
#2. Stop all Table Scraps. We might think we are "treating" our
pet when we give them human food from our plates, but we are likely
doing more harm than good. Research natural, healthy pet treats, like
the Only Natural Pet® Freeze-Dried
Chicken Bites, and get an on-trend treat jar for your kitchen or
mudroom like this ceramic
pet treat jar from ED Ellen DeGeneres. Make treating your pets a
healthy activity.
#3. Start a New Activity. With so many pet-friendly venues and
activities, it's easier than ever to incorporate your pet into a new
activity like a hike, Doga (dog yoga) or paddle boarding. Research
pet-friendly meet-up groups for ideas and events in your area. Whatever
activity you choose, try to do it on a regular schedule in the New Year.
It's a great way to bond, get out of the house and reap the benefits of
physical activity.
#4. Get Some New Toys. Freshen up your pet's toy
collection with new items that stimulate their brain or promote
activities like fetch. Studies show mental stimulation can likely help
reduce cognitive deterioration in aging animals. Items like the Trixie
Chess Game Toy or this amphibious
fetch toy are a great way to get your dog moving. For cats, this
Whisker City Catnip
Cyclone or Peek-a-Prize
Toy Box are great options too.
#5. Teach a New Trick. Similar to toys, teaching pets a
new trick can also be stimulating. Sign up for pet training courses like
PetSmart's Trick
Training, where dogs can learn fun and playful tricks such as
crawling, taking a bow, high fiving and rolling over. Additionally, for
those that want to get involved in their community with their dog,
PetSmart's Dog Therapy Training prepares pet parents and their dogs for
Therapy Dog evaluation, which is conducted by third parties dedicated to
registering therapy pets. Once officially registered, a therapy dog and
pet parent can work together to give back in their community by
delivering emotional support at hospitals, schools, community centers
and other local programs.
#6. Make a Play Date. Get social in the New Year! Consider
setting up a pet play date with a friend and their pet at a nearby park. Doggie
Day Camp is a great way to socialize pets and meet new pet parents
as well. Assess your dog's willingness to mix with other dogs before
heading to a play date. If your dog is tolerant of other dogs, has good
recall skills and focuses on you when you engage him or her, you and
your pup are likely ready for social settings.
#7. Groom Your Pet. It is recommended to professionally groom
your pet every four to six weeks. Between salon appointments, use
at-home grooming tools such as a cat or dog-specific tooth brush and
specially formulated tooth paste, a nice rubber brush to help de-shed
and invigorate the skin and coat, ear cleaner and cotton balls to gently
cleanse the ears, and wipes for cleaning around the face, mouth and eyes.
#8. Check Vaccinations. Make sure your pet is up-to-date on
vaccinations. In 2017 there was a resurgence and spread of many
infectious diseases across the U.S. Many of these diseases are
preventable through vaccination, including Canine Influenza,
Leptospirosis (which can be transmitted to people) and Lyme. The cost of
prevention is far less than the cost of the treatment, and helps to keep
pets healthy and free from disease.
#9. Prevent Parasites. Help protect pets and people from fleas,
ticks and intestinal worms, which can cause serious diseases with
easy-to-use solutions. Both PetSmart and PetSmart's online pharmacy
offer many effective and safe products from which to choose; however,
there is not always an all-in-one single product that is effective for
heartworm disease, fleas, ticks, as well as intestinal parasites. Pet
parents should always talk to their veterinarian to learn which are the
most common parasites in their locale and the safe combinations of
products to administer to their pets. An example of treatments for cats
may be an integrated program such as the Seresto
collar with Advantage
Multi product, and for dogs a broad-spectrum combination like the Interceptor
Plus along with Nexgard.
#10. Make 2018 Stress-Free. Eliminating or reducing stress
in a pet's life can be an important focus to enhanced health and
wellness. There are many calming products that help reduce stress and
assist pets in coping with routine and non-routine activities. PetSmart
offers a number of calming solutions such as the Thundershirt,
which calms dogs with consistent pressure on their body like a soothing
hug; collars and diffusers that release pheromones similar to what
female dogs release when nursing their new puppies; as well as Licks
Zen and other chews with natural supplements that deliver calming
effects.
