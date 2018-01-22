|
|[January 03, 2018]
|
New Danapad Wireless Keypad Extends Secure, Controlled Access of Danalock V3 Smart Lock
Danalock,
a leading provider of smart lock solutions for smart homes and
businesses, will debut its new Danapad keypad at CES
2018. Danapad is an easy-to-install, wireless, smart access keypad
that enables homeowners and businesses to manage secure access for
delivery, contractors, cleaning and pet services, and those without a
smartphone or access to the smart home system such as children, elderly
residents or visitors, and guests. With its Bluetooth interface to the Danalock
V3 smart lock, Danapad gives homeowners, rental properties, and
owners of hospitality and other businesses peace of mind with the
industry's most secure access solution.
Danapad- Sleek Danish Design with Easy Install, Easy Use
Danapad's
elegant Danish design and small footprint (35mm x 82mm) provides an
out-of-the-box, easy-to-install and secure access solution that requires
no permanent alteration to the door or entry area. Designed for all
weather extremes, Danapad works well in hot and cold climates and can
withstand the effects of salt, fog, and rain.
Danapad, like Danalock V3, is managed via the Danalock App, a
cloud-based access control application that enables the user to provide
one of three levels of access to guests: permanent, recurring, or
temporary/one-time. Visitors no longer need to bring a key or a phone.
They simply enter their four- to 10-digit pin codes into the keypad,
which connects to the smart lock via Bluetooth to unlock the door. In
instances where many different guests operate the lock, such as on a
rental property or a locked-off common area, guests do not need to own a
compatible device. When someone enters or exits, the Danalock App
messages the homeowner/business manager, reassuring parents that their
children are home from schoo or building managers that the contractor
has arrived on time.
"The smart lock is the ultimate 'enabler' in smart homes and buildings,
offering a host of services, such as temperature control, lighting,
etc., on entry," said Henning Overgaard, co-founder of the Danalock
smart lock. "Thanks to its superior functionality, security, and
worldwide install base, Danalock V3 is being adopted by telcos, IoT
service providers, and e-commerce retailers, as well as logistics and
alarm companies that are integrating Danalock and Danapad into their
solutions."
Danalock V3 Smart Lock: Secure, Small, Strong, Fast, and Globally
Compatible
Boasting best-in-class functionality, the Danalock
V3 smart lock offers unmatched security, ease of installation, and
global compatibility in response to customer feedback:
-
Highest security-Danalock is the only smart lock on the market with
AES-256 security encryption, the baseline requirement of the Apple (News - Alert)
HomeKit. Unlike other smart lock solutions that store access keys in
memory, Danalock uses a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip that cannot
be hacked to store the encrypted keys.
-
Smallest size-Aesthetically pleasing with a 60mm diameter and 49mm
height
-
Door status-Customers are notified of entry and exit and can check
status of their lock (open or locked) at any time.
-
Fastest operation (4.5 times more speed)-Critical to European and
Asian markets.
-
More torque-Almost 2x stronger than those of competitors.
-
Global compatibility with all doors and any type of lock-Danalock
includes country-specific adapters to ensure it installs within 10
minutes out-of-the-box in all countries.
-
Optimized installation-Autocalibration feature reduces install
complexity and ensures safe locking.
Overgaard continued, "Big companies with worldwide locations want one
partner who can supply a smart lock that is compatible with all of their
buildings. Our Danalock family of products works with any door
throughout the world while also providing the highest level of security."
Danalock V3 and Danapad are currently available with Bluetooth (BLE 4.0)
support. Communications support for Z-Wave, Zigbee, Harmony, NEST,
Thread, and Wi-Fi will be added in the second half of 2018 to ensure
maximum flexibility and complete interoperability with Internet and home
automation systems.
Product Demonstrations at CES (News - Alert) 2018
CES visitors can view the
new Danapad keypad and Danalock V3 at the Zigbee Alliance meeting room
(Titian 2206, Venetian, Level 2) and the Intel (News - Alert) Booth (#100048 Central
Hall South LVCC) throughout the CES conference, January 9-12 in Las
Vegas.
Pricing and Availability
Danapad starts at $99 (USD) and
will ship by the end of Q1 2018. The companion Danalock V3 smart lock
starts at $149. Danapad and Danalock are available for direct purchase
at www.Danalock.com or
through Amazon.co.uk. For more information, please visit Danalock.
About Danalock
Danalock is a leader in smart, secure access
control solutions for residential and business. With more than 10 years'
experience in the smart lock industry, Danalock now provides a full
family of elegantly designed and secure smart lock products compatible
with any standard door throughout the world and supports an unrivaled
array of home automation protocols. With headquarters in Denmark,
Danalock is the preferred partner for service providers, a variety of
home delivery and cleaning services, and rental and hospitality
companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.danalock.com or
follow @Poly_Control.
Visit Danalock at CES:
Zigbee Alliance (News - Alert)-Titian 2206,
Venetian, Level 2
Intel booth-#100048 Central Hall South, LVCC
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005243/en/
