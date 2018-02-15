|
New McAfee Study Reveals Disparity Between Consumer Cybersecurity Concerns and Behaviors
Today, McAfee (News - Alert) revealed findings from its survey, New
Security Priorities in An Increasingly Connected World, showing
that despite awareness of the need for cybersecurity, many consumers are
not taking proactive steps to keep their personal information protected
from identity theft. With the increased volume of attacks and breaches,
61% of consumers surveyed claimed that they are more worried about
cybersecurity today than they were five years ago. Recent McAfee
research reveals that 33% of consumers rank protecting their identity as
their number one cybersecurity priority ahead of protecting privacy,
connected devices, data, and connected home devices.
"2017 was a big year for cybercriminals taking advantage of security
holes in corporate networks and downloading lots of personally
identifiable information about consumers, and there's no sign of these
attacks slowing down," said Gary Davis, chief consumer security
evangelist, McAfee. "It is now more important than ever for consumers to
stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to help safeguard their
online identity and digital lives."
Despite the growing risk of identity theft and fraud, only 37% of
consumers have signed up for an identity theft protection solution.
Additionally, 28% of consumers claim that they have no plans to sign up
for a service that monitors and helps protect their identity and
personal information.
Research indicates that the primary ways consumers rely on monitoring
their identity include: checking online bank and credit card accounts
for unauthorized charges (67%), checking social media for fraudulent
posts (43%), and using credit monitoring services (37%). While these
methods can be effective at monitoring, consumers need to understand
that they are still vulnerable, and should take advantage of services
that not only monitor but also protect against fraud, should it occur.
When considering an identity theft protection solution consumers should
look for a product that offers cyber monitoring of the dark web, and
protection from change of address fraud.
Tips to Stay Safe Online and Protect What Matters Most
-
Do the little things. Cybercriminals don't have to be great at
what they do to steal your personal information. Minor tactics like
changing default passwords right away, and using a unique password can
go a long way to prevent your personal information from being stolen.
-
Research before you buy. Look up products and the manufacturer
before you buy. This simple step could save you from purchasing a
product with a security vulnerability. If you find a manufacturer
isn't taking security seriously, then it's best to avoid.
-
Use identity theft protection. An identity theft protection
service helps monitor use of your personally identifying information,
alerts you of potential problems, and provides insurance against
financial losses and recovery tools in the event of ID theft or fraud.
-
Keep devices up to date. Updating device and application
software when it becomes available from the manufacturer is an
important step in personal security. Many new versions of software or
operating systems contain specific security updates designed to
protect the user.
-
Review your account info. Regular reviews of online bank and
credit account transactions can help you spot suspicious activities or
purchases. If you see something suspicious report it to your financial
institution and law enforcement.
