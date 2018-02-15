ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Year's Offer from Huntkey in Kazakhstan
[January 03, 2018]

New Year's Offer from Huntkey in Kazakhstan


SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New year, new big offer! Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, is holding a new year sales campaign which is valid until Jan. 31, 2018 in Kazakhstan to offer its final consumers a big surprise - Buy PSU and Get Car Charger for Free.

After many years of presence in Kazakhstan, Huntkey has become a renowned brand in the local electronic industry based on its high quality and affordable prices. From Dec. 22, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2018, Huntkey will continuously deliver its values to its customers by offering a car charger for free as a gift when the customers buy a GS series PSU. During this period, many stores, including e-shop "Belyi Veter", will participate in this sales campaign.

Huntkey GS series PSUs are 80 Plus certified, with solid and reliable performance to provide gamers with a unprecedented gaming experience. They are built with high quality components able to support high-end CPUs and graphic cards. Also they are are equipped with a 120mm temperature control fan, which is capable of operating smoothly without friction to provide a silent gaming environment.

Hutkey CarMate S102, the car charger which is given as a gift, is elegantly designed and well suited for charging of mobile devices. It can deliver fast charging speed to a vast range of electronic devices, and protect the devices from voltage drops, over-currents, over-temperatures and short circuits.

Huntkey Sales Campaign in Kazakhstan:
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/special-offer-in-kz.jpg

Huntkey GS Series PSUs:
https://en.huntkey.com/gs/


Huntkey e-shop in KZ:
https://shop.kz/search/?q=huntkey&s=

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-years-offer-from-huntkey-in-kazakhstan-300576812.html

SOURCE Huntkey Enterprise Group


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy