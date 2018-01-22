[January 02, 2018] New SEMI Japan President to Drive SEMI 2.0 in Japan

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 2, 2018 /CNW/ -- SEMI today announced the appointment of Masahiko (Jim) Hamajima as president of SEMI Japan. Reporting to SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha, Hamajima assumes profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for SEMI Japan and leadership of SEMICON Japan along with all regional programs, events, and initiatives including SEMI Standards and industry advocacy. With more than 325 members, SEMI Japan plays a critical role in SEMI's global industry association, representing more than 2,000 companies worldwide in the electronics manufacturing supply chain. With all-time records expected in 2017 for global semiconductor revenue at $400 billion (USD), semiconductor equipment revenue at $56 billion (USD), and semiconductor materials revenue at $48 billion (USD), Japan is an essential global player and has seen very strong recent growth. Japan supplies early one-third of the world's semiconductor equipment and more than half all wafer fab materials. As semiconductor manufacturing continues its strong global growth, SEMI Japan role in connecting SEMI member companies in Japan with opportunities to collaborate and innovate with companies worldwide will take on increasing importance in enabling members' growth and prosperity. "With his long leadership experience at TEL, the largest semiconductor equipment company in Japan (and in the top-five globally), Jim understands the challenges and opportunities facing Japan as the global electronics manufacturing supply chain expands and evolves," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "Jim's solid track record in heading ambitious business transformations makes him the ideal choice to lead SEMI Japan in SEMI's 2.0 initiative. Jim will drive critical initiatives such as workforce development, greater environmental health and safety (EH&S) intensity, and new vertical application collaborations – like Smart Data and Smart Transportation that sharpen the industry's focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning." Hamajima brings more than 30 years' experience in the semiconductor equipment industry in Japan and the U.S. and a comprehensive understanding of the global industry. Starting at Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) in diffusion, Hamajima later held vice president positions overseeing multiple product lines at Tokyo Electron America and later for Cleaning Systems in Japan. Hamajima's experience includes leading complex integrations as senior vice president at Timbre Technologies and as vice president and general manager at TEL-FSI. Prior to joining SEMI, Hamajima served as vice president and general manager of Corporate Strategy at TEL. Hamajima holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgy from the Nagoya Institute of Technology.

"I would also like to thank Osamu Nakamura for his important contributions, first as a SEMI Japan Regional Advisory Board member, later as a SEMI International BOD member and most recently as president of SEMI Japan, culminating in the very successful SEMICON Japan 2017 in mid-December," commented Manocha. "I appreciate Osamu remaining as an advisor through the next several months to ensure a smooth transition and wish him a very happy retirement." About SEMI

SEMI® connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. FlexTech and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

