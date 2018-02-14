[December 30, 2017] New Goal-Setting App Propels Individual Success

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolving to lose weight, exercise more or quit smoking in the New Year is easy. Following through on those promises presents a whole new challenge. Goals.com is the ultimate goal-setting application with features designed to organize goals, maintain focus and achieve more than ever before. Goals.com is the most intuitive and efficient goal-setting application available. It all starts with the Weekly Planner where a user's to-do items, habits they are working to improve and upcoming tasks that are due for the week ahead are all easily accessible in one place. Users can create as many goals as they desire, all of which can be managed anytime on both the Goals.com app and the Goals.com website. Also, for those who want to cut out the planning process, users can adopt goal-setting templates called Goal Maps. Plans for common goals such as "losing 10 pounds" to more fun and unique goals like "plan an epic vacation with friends" can simply be adopted with the tap of a finger. Goals are then simplified into a smaller series of steps, where an organized schedule of tasks and mobile coaching notifications will keep you focused and motivated every step of the way. "It's like having a success coach in the palm of your hand," said Andrew Rice, CEO of Goals.com. "There simply isn't any other goal-setting application out there like this. No one has all of the features and tools needed to help you succeedlike Goals.com. Accomplishing goals isn't easy; that's why we came up with this. Our platform is like having a success coach in the palm of your hand," Rice says. Goals.com provides an abundance of resourceful content to help users think more about their goals, their life in general and what success means to them. New articles are frequently being published, and users receive important self-examination questions that challenge them to think deeper about who they are, where they're trying to go and who they want to become. To create the ultimate goal-setting environment, the platform includes:

Habit Tracker

Weekly Planner

Recommended Readings

Vision Board

Self-Examination

Transformation

"We wanted to create much more than a basic program where users can list their goals; we wanted to create a space where people can strengthen their mindset and truly achieve personal transformation," Rice adds. "You have to be committed, but it works." About Goals.com Goals.com was brought to life by DigitalParc and Andrew Rice, an entrepreneur who lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The website launched in 2017 and countless members from all over the globe have signed on to target, track and achieve their goals.

