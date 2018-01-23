[December 29, 2017] New Security Solution from Tuya Smart Empowers Video Surveillance Manufactures with Easy Access to Echo Show

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As a strategic partner of Amazon and the world's first platform that is compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Tuya Smart announce today the launch of its new "Echo Show accessible" smart camera platform, the world's first platform that is accessible to Amazon's Echo Show. Following Amazon's release of the Echo Show and its access function to smart cameras, Tuya Smart's camera team has taken large strides in the development of this new security solution, allowing camera manufacturers with low R&D abilities an easy access to Echo Show. Echo Show - Visually Control Your Smart Home After Siri has introduced the smart voice assistant, Amazon has been attempting to expand this concept into our homes through Echo. With Echo, people can control smart devices, play music and shop online via voice, an idea also pursued by Google and Apple. This June, Amazon has introduced a new product named Echo Show. It is equipped with a 7-inch screen, designed around Amazon's voice assistant Alexa, and aims to enhance the perception and visual performance while strengthening the Echo device's communication ability with other devices. Between physical control and smart phone "app" control, people are increasingly preferring to control their smart devices with voice and visual interaction, therefore making this newly released product popular in North America and Europe. Many Echo customers have remained loyal and bought the new Echo Show after experiencing the smart voice control with Alexa. European and American markets contain a greater number of "smart homes", in effect, causing greater demands and expectations for visual interaction products. Echo Show has video camera access capabilities, and the video cameras compatible with this function are twice as expensive as normal smart cameras. Users can integrate video cameras around their house to the Amazon Echo Show. For example, by simply saying "Alexa, show me the front door", or "Alexa, show me the baby room", the user can see the live images captured by cameras through Echo Show. Seizing the Potential in Smart Camera Market Currently, there are only a few video camera models which are compatible with Echo Show globally. A normal smart camera is priced at about 60 dollars, but with the function of access to Echo Show, most of these cameras are over 200 dollars. However still, customers are not detracted by the price tag and still willing to pay for such products.

Seeing the potential in this market, camera manufacturers all over the world are diving into the research and development of this field. The access to Echo Show requires excellent hardware performance, a mature cloud service system and vast experience in Alexa development. Unfortunately, there are only a few products that have met such requirements and this field is still relatively undeveloped in China. With access to Tuya Smart's platform, camera products can also gain access to Echo Show within a few days, which will greatly strengthen their competitiveness in overseas markets. This is particularly helpful to the camera manufacturers with low R&D abilities. Firstly, the Tuya platform is charged in a one-time, lifelong, platform-based and transparent manner, therefore the manufacturers need not invest ten to one hundred times the funds originally required on technology development. Secondly, manufacturers can quickly release the finished smart cameras with access to Echo Show and greatly shorten the development period. With low investment costs, short R&D cycle and excellent compatibility, smart cameras with access to Tuya Smart Platform will become highly competitive products. Different development solutions can meet the requirements of different manufacturers. Tuya Smart supports a variety of products: normal cameras; PTZ cameras; visual doorbells; low-power camera; baby monitors; and offers complete cloud solutions. Basic cloud services: a solution for the complete P2P services (including P2P forwarding) and improved user account system, OTA upgrade hosting, and visual management of operating background systems. Alibaba Cloud + Amazon-based video cloud storage service: a solution with military-grade security encryption technology, to effectively ensure data security and make life easier for enterprises and consumers. Tuya Smart will continue expanding cloud third-party services, Echo Show, Google Home, IFTTT, and other integrated services, making IPC more scalable. About Tuya Smart Tuya Smart is a world-wide smart platform that enables products smarter for consumers, brands, OEM manufacturers and retail chains. It provides users with a one-stop AI IoT solution that covers hardware access, cloud services and App software development, forming a service closed-loop of AI + manufacturing. Up to early November of 2017, Tuya Smart products have covered 200 countries and regions including China, the United States, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asia, serving over 10,000 clients across the globe and reaching millions of consumers. Tuya Smart receives daily Device Requests of over 20 billion times, daily AI interactions over 5 million times and its accumulated data has reached 1PB. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-security-solution-from-tuya-smart-empowers-video-surveillance-manufactures-with-easy-access-to-echo-show-300576074.html SOURCE Tuya Smart

