[December 28, 2017] New Singapore Math Online Professional Development Program

CHATHAM, N.J., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- East West Math LLC will launch a new online and blended Singapore Math Professional Development program for K-5 teachers in 2018. The online professional development seminars will offer an alternative to onsite professional development to educators for whom Singapore Math onsite learning may be unavailable or too costly. The online program will consist of a series of Singapore Math seminars that focus on number sense, four operations, model drawing, fractions, unit planning and other topics. Each online seminar is organized into four to six units of instruction and each unit lasts one week. East West Math's instructional designers and subject matter experts used the latest technologies, such as computer-mediated communication and Web 2.0 interactive tools, to recreate meaningful, trainer led learning experiences online that promote deep learning and improve the instructional quality of professional development in K-5 mathematics. Throughout each one week course unit, our trainers will provide feedback to all participants on every assignment they complete, in addition to fielding questions and moderating group communications designed to engage teachers in the learning process so that they can have time to reflect and have the experience of deep learning in mathematics. The Singapore Math online workshops will provide teachers with ongoing and extended, trainer led professional development that is inquiry-based, active, content-focused, sensitive to the needs of teachers, encouraging participation in learning ommunities, and extended over time to provide opportunities for implementing new ideas and reflecting on experience. The benefits of content-focused and sustained online professional development offer elementary school teachers 24/7 convenience and access to high quality Singapore Math resources. In addition, the online participants will benefit from receiving multiple opportunities to clarify mathematical concepts, help develop new ways of thinking about mathematical instruction, deepen understanding of children's cognitive processes and develop pedagogical content knowledge. Another benefit of the online professional development relates to teacher satisfaction. Overall, modern educators who receive professional development in mathematics online tend to be satisfied with their learning experiences and many come to believe that online professional development is effective after completing only one online course. When it comes to achieving learning outcomes, there is general consensus in the educational community that is supported by research that online learning supported by trained instructors is equivalent to traditional face-to-face instruction. Early bird registrants will get special benefits of receiving a complimentary set of the newly designed math fact fluency cards and a set of math journals that support developing problem-solving abilities and computational mastery in elementary mathematics.

East West Math's online Singapore Math professional development allows for greater numbers of school staff to participate than traditional onsite professional development and it offers a better value than sending individual teachers to a workshop that is offered outside of school premises. Purchase Orders from schools are accepted. Space is limited to 20 participants in each online workshop. Suggested audience: K-5 teachers, Special Education Teachers, Math Specialists, Teacher Leaders, Administrators and Teaching Assistants. East West Math LLC is an educational consulting company that specializes in Singapore Math® and Lesson Study professional development services. East West Math's team of experts provides high quality professional development in Primary Mathematics, Math in Focus, Sansu Math and other K-8 math curricula. East West Math's mission is to provide high quality ongoing training that is active, inquiry-based, content-focused, rigorous and sensitive to the needs of teachers. Our program is flexibly structured to be accessible over an extended period of time, thereby creating the opportunity for unrushed reflection on the content and experience, opening pathways for implementing new ideas, and encouraging participation in learning communities. For more information and registration please visit www.eastwestmath.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-singapore-math-online-professional-development-program-300575824.html SOURCE East West Math LLC

