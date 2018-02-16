[December 27, 2017] New Leader in Addiction Treatment for Local South Florida Residents

With all the negative attention that the illicit South Florida addiction treatment programs have garnered over the last several years, and with more than 64,000 American's dying of a drug overdose in 20161, The Recovery Research Network (TRRN) aims to bring leadership back to the addiction disease space, and change the direction of substance use disorder treatment for the South Florida community by integrating science and medicine into the treatment community. TRRN opened its flagship outpatient addiction treatment and research institute in Palm Beach County earlier this year and is accepting new patients. TRRN is fully licensed and specializes in treating local residents who suffer from addiction. Established by a group of national experts in addiction science, medicine and clinical treatment, TRRN formed to grow awareness, expand advocacy and advance the understanding of addiction as a chronic disease. To that end, TRRN is developing a first-of-its-kind treatment and analytical tool to enhance individualized care for patients. The treatment program is built on a foundation of more than five decades o scientific and clinical evidence on effective treatment strategies for managing addiction, and works with patients to achieve long-term recovery. TRRN's goal is to help build a healthier South Florida community, and provide patients and families the type of substance use disorder treatment they deserve. There is no time like the present to take your first steps towards recovery. Through our partnerships, TRRN is able to offer free treatment for heroin or opioid addiction, provide free opioid overdose rescue medication, and addiction education in order to provide the community with a better understanding of what addiction is and effective treatment strategies to build healthier communities together. If you or a loved one is dealing with a substance use disorder, please reach out to The Recovery Research Network today at (561) 812-2000. Information about addiction and TRRN's team can be found at www.TRRN.org. General inquiries can be emailed to INFO@TRRN.ORG. TRRN is also affiliated with the non-profit, The Recovery Research Network Foundation.

1https://www.drugabuse.gov/related-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005014/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]