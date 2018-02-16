|
|[December 27, 2017]
|
New Leader in Addiction Treatment for Local South Florida Residents
With all the negative attention that the illicit South Florida addiction
treatment programs have garnered over the last several years, and with
more than 64,000 American's dying of a drug overdose in 20161,
The Recovery Research Network (TRRN) aims to bring leadership back to
the addiction disease space, and change the direction of substance use
disorder treatment for the South Florida community by integrating
science and medicine into the treatment community.
TRRN opened its flagship outpatient addiction treatment and research
institute in Palm Beach County earlier this year and is accepting new
patients. TRRN is fully licensed and specializes in treating local
residents who suffer from addiction.
Established by a group of national experts in addiction science,
medicine and clinical treatment, TRRN formed to grow awareness, expand
advocacy and advance the understanding of addiction as a chronic
disease. To that end, TRRN is developing a first-of-its-kind treatment
and analytical tool to enhance individualized care for patients.
The treatment program is built on a foundation of more than five decades
o scientific and clinical evidence on effective treatment strategies
for managing addiction, and works with patients to achieve long-term
recovery. TRRN's goal is to help build a healthier South Florida
community, and provide patients and families the type of substance use
disorder treatment they deserve.
There is no time like the present to take your first steps towards
recovery. Through our partnerships, TRRN is able to offer free treatment
for heroin or opioid addiction, provide free opioid overdose rescue
medication, and addiction education in order to provide the community
with a better understanding of what addiction is and effective treatment
strategies to build healthier communities together.
If you or a loved one is dealing with a substance use disorder, please
reach out to The Recovery Research Network today at (561) 812-2000.
Information about addiction and TRRN's team can be found at www.TRRN.org.
General inquiries can be emailed to INFO@TRRN.ORG.
TRRN is also affiliated with the non-profit, The Recovery Research
Network Foundation.
1https://www.drugabuse.gov/related-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates
