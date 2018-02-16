[December 27, 2017] New Series To Shine Spotlight On ARM Industry Trailblazers

PHOENIX and AVENEL, N.J., Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingTree® and AccountsRecovery.net are excited to announce the creation of the ARM industry's Trailblazer Series. Companies in the ARM industry are being selected as recipients based on successful aspects of their operational approach to collections and ideas that set them apart from their peers. Recipients will be profiled on a regular basis on AccountsRecovery.net starting in January 2018. "There are collection agencies out there that are being innovative on a daily basis and they should be celebrated for their willingness to be bold and unique," said Dave Yohe, vice president of marketing at BillingTree, which will be the presenting sponsor of the award. "We're thrilled to be able to help shine a needed spotlight on those companies that are the leaders in this important industry." The objective of the award is to create a platform for sharing ideas and providing alternative strategies to an industry that many claim is not advancing with the times. Too often, collection agencies feel hamstrung by a number of external factors, but there are companies that are focusing on the areas of the business they can change, and evolving the industry at the same time. "I come across agencies that are doing new and exciting things all the time," said Mike Gibb, publisher of AccountsRecovery.net, "and to share those ideas is very exciting. There is so much that this industry can accomplish when they come together. Being recognized as a Trailblazer will help shape the future of the ARM industry." If you are interested in participating, or would like to nominate a recipient, please contact Mike Gibb at (646) 642-1536 or mike@canvasbusinessmedia.com. BillingTree® is the leading provider of integrated payments solutions to the healthcare, ARM, property management and financial services industry verticals. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, BillingTree enables organizations to increase efficiency and decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.



Contact: Contact: Dave Yohe Jamie Kightley VP of Marketing PR for BillingTree BillingTree IBA Tel: 602.443.5948 Tel: 561.228.1940 dave@mybillingtree.com jkightley@iba-international.com

