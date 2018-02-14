|
New Lensless Camera Creates Detailed 3D Images without Scanning
Researchers have developed an easy-to-build camera that produces 3D
images from a single 2D image without any lenses. In an initial
application of the technology, the researchers plan to use the new
camera, which they call DiffuserCam, to watch microscopic neuron
activity in living mice without a microscope. Ultimately, it could prove
useful for a wide range of applications involving 3D capture.
The camera is compact and inexpensive to construct because it consists
of only a diffuser - essentially a bumpy piece of plastic - placed on
top of an image sensor. Although the hardware is simple, the software it
uses to reconstruct high resolution 3D images is very complex.
"The DiffuserCam can, in a single shot, capture 3D information in a
large volume with high resolution," said the research team leader Laura
Waller, University
of California, Berkeley. "We think the camera could be useful for
self-driving cars, where the 3D information can offer a sense of scale,
or it could be used with machine learning algorithms to perform face
detection, track people or automatically classify objects."
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, the researchers
show that the DiffuserCam can be used to reconstruct 100 million voxels,
or 3D pixels, from a 1.3-megapixel (1.3 million pixels) image without
photos. For comparison, the iPhone X camera takes 12-megapixel
photos. The researchers used the camera to capture the 3D
structure of leaves from a small plant.
"Our new camera is a great example of what can be accomplished with
computational imaging - an approach that examines how hardware and
software can be used together to design imaging systems," said Waller.
"We made a concerted effort to keep the hardware extremely simple and
inexpensive. Although the software is very complicated, it can also be
easily replicated or distributed, allowing others to create this type of
camera at home."
A DiffuserCam can be created using any type of image sensor and can
image objects that range from microscopic in scale all the way up to the
size of a person. It offers a resolution in the tens of microns range
when imaging objects close to the sensor. Although the resolution
decreases when imaging a scene farther away from the sensor, it is still
high enough to distinguish that one person is standing several feet
closer to the camera than another person, for example.
A simple approach to complex imaging
The DiffuserCam is a relative of the light field camera, which captures
how much light is striking a pixel on the image sensor as well as the
angle from which the light hits that pixel. In a typical light field
camera, an array of tiny lenses placed in front of the sensor is used to
capture the direction of the incoming light, allowing computational
approaches to refocus the image and create 3D images without the
scanning steps typically required to obtain 3D information.
Until now, ligh field cameras have been limited in spatial resolution
because some spatial information is lost while collecting the
directional information. Another drawback of these cameras is that the
microlens arrays are expensive and must be customized for a particular
camera or optical components used for imaging.
"I wanted to see if we could achieve the same imaging capabilities using
simple and cheap hardware," said Waller. "If we have better algorithms,
could the carefully designed, expensive microlens arrays be replaced
with a plastic surface with a random pattern such as a bumpy piece of
plastic?"
After experimenting with various types of diffusers and developing the
complex algorithms, Nick Antipa and Grace Kuo, students in Waller's lab,
discovered that Waller's idea for a simple light field camera was
possible. In fact, using random bumps in privacy glass stickers, Scotch
tape or plastic conference badge holders, allowed the researchers to
improve on traditional light field camera capabilities by using
compressed sensing to avoid the typical loss of resolution that comes
with microlens arrays.
Although other light field cameras use lens arrays that are precisely
designed and aligned, the exact size and shape of the bumps in the new
camera's diffuser are unknown. This means that a few images of a moving
point of light must be acquired to calibrate the software prior to
imaging. The researchers are working on a way to eliminate this
calibration step by using the raw data for calibration. They also want
to improve the accuracy of the software and make the 3D reconstruction
faster.
No microscope required
The new camera will be used in a project at University of California
Berkeley that aims to watch a million individual neurons while
stimulating 1,000 of them with single-cell accuracy. The project is
funded by DARPA's Neural
Engineering System Design program - part of the federal government's
BRAIN Initiative - to develop implantable, biocompatible neural
interfaces that could eventually compensate for visual or hearing
deficits.
As a first step, the researchers want to create what they call a
cortical modem that will "read" and "write" to the brains of animal
models, much like the input-output activity of internet modems. The
DiffuserCam will be the heart of the reading device for this project,
which will also use special proteins that allow scientists to control
neuronal activity with light.
"Using this to watch neurons fire in a mouse brain could in the future
help us understand more about sensory perception and provide knowledge
that could be used to cure diseases like Alzheimer's or mental
disorders," said Waller.
Although newly developed imaging techniques can capture hundreds of
neurons firing, how the brain works on larger scales is not fully
understood. The DiffuserCam has the potential to provide that insight by
imaging millions of neurons in one shot. Because the camera is
lightweight and requires no microscope or objective lens, it can be
attached to a transparent window in a mouse's skull, allowing neuronal
activity to be linked with behavior. Several arrays with overlying
diffusers could be tiled to image large areas.
A need for interdisciplinary designers
"Our work shows that computational imaging can be a creative process
that examines all parts of the optical design and algorithm design to
create optical systems that accomplish things that couldn't be done
before or to use a simpler approach to something that could be done
before," Waller said. "This is a very powerful direction for imaging,
but requires designers with optical and physics expertise as well as
computational knowledge."
The new Berkeley
Center for Computational Imaging, headed by Waller, is working to
train more scientists in this interdisciplinary field. Scientists from
the center also meet weekly with bioengineers, physicists and electrical
engineers as well as experts in signal processing and machine learning
to exchange ideas and to better understand the imaging needs of other
fields.
The open source software for the DiffuserCam is available on the
project page: DiffuserCam:
Lensless Single-exposure 3D Imaging.
