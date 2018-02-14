[December 21, 2017] New Branch of Nuctech set up in Netherlands to Build Global Innovative Center

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuctech, a leading global supplier of security products and solutions, recently held a ceremony in Rotterdam, Netherlands, announcing its newly launched branch, will become a global innovative center. "We hope to communicate more with our international peers, we will make progress in the industry and support the implementation and development of the Belt and Road Initiative," Chen Zhiqiang, the President of Nuctech stated. A series of the latest products and services were displayed at the ceremony, and more than 100 representatives from Netherlands and other European countries attended. During the event, ideas were exchanged on application of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and big data, as well as the changes they might bring to the development of the industry. "Our customers in Europe share the same value with Nuctech that sciece and technology will promote social development. We believe that craftsman's spirit can produce products of higher quality and also provide us the power to pursue innovation. Therefore, our new agency in the Netherlands will be committed to creating platforms for technology innovation, international marketing and after-sales service to deliver better services to our global customers." Chen Zhiqiang stated, "We hope to build an open mechanism of mutual learning and mutual benefit with our European customers, institutions and universities, and enterprises, and create a better and safer world together." The mayor of Rotterdam welcomed Nuctech's new branch in the Netherlands. At the ceremony, he stated that the world more dangerous, and companies like Nuctech would well resolve these problems with technology innovation, and contribute to building a safer society. About:

Founded in 1997, Nuctech has developed more than 200 types of security products including cargo/vehicle inspection system, parcel/baggage inspection system, human body inspection system, explosives and narcotics detector, liquid inspection system, radioactive materials monitors, etc. Maximizing its core competitive advantages of technical innovation, Nuctech reserves all intellectual property rights of its core technologies in the fields of computed tomography (CT), X-ray radiation imaging, trace detection of explosives & drugs, and radioactive materials monitoring. Currently, Nuctech possesses global manufacturing capacity and has production bases in China, Europe, and Latin America providing advanced technology, superb products and integrated solutions to customers from more than 150 countries and areas in the globe.

