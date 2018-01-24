[December 20, 2017] New LG Monitors Boast Premium Picture Quality And Performance, Improved Versatility

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES® 2018 in Las Vegas, LG Electronics (LG) will introduce upgraded models to its popular monitor lineup featuring Nano IPS advanced color reproduction technology. In response to consumer demand, LG's 2018 monitors will support HDR 600 with a higher dynamic range of peak brightness and new connectivity options with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility. LG's new 32-inch class UHD 4K monitor (model 32UK950) is the first to offer LG's advanced Nano IPS technology. Nano IPS technology involves the application of nanometer-sized particles to the screen's LED to absorb excess light wavelengths. This greatly enhances the intensity and purity of on-screen colors for a more accurate and life-like viewing experience. This LG monitor can display 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, comparable to monitors used to master Hollywood blockbusters. Ideal for media consumers seeking superb color reproduction, LG 32UK950's support for HDR600 enables users to experience high dynamic range of peak brightness of 600 candela (cd/?). The LG 32UK950 features the first Thunderbolt 3 display dock to support 4K daisy chaining, allowing a setup of dual 4K monitors. This LG monitor can connect to Thunderbolt 3 notebooks like the MacBook Pro via a single active Thunderbolt 3 cable – no charging adapter or unsightly USB cables required. This monitor's Thunderbolt 3 cable transmits 4K content and sound while providing enough charge to power a 60W notebook, simplifying any ork space. With its beautiful signature Edge-ArcLine Stand and stunning 4-Side Edge Borderless Design, the picture drops off the edge for a unique aesthetic appeal. "Most of us spend hundreds of hours in front of monitors every month, yet it's one of the least likely products to get upgraded when higher productivity is desired," said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "With these latest premium monitors from LG, we wanted to communicate that LG is committed to delivering the best possible screen resolution and user experience for any workspace." In addition to the 32UK950, LG will unveil a new 34-inch class UltraWide monitor (model 34WK95U) for 2018, which delivers a broad range of accurate colors and viewing angles at a 5K resolution (5120 x 2160 pixels). LG's first 21:9 5K UltraWide monitor offers generous screen real estate and eye-popping colors. This 5K viewing experience is optimal for multitaskers such as programmers, developers and video editors.

The LG 34WK95U monitor supports Nano IPS technology, fantastic color reproduction capabilities and HDR 600. The monitor also features a Thunderbolt 3 port, which enables the transmission of 5K resolution images at 60Hz with a single cable. The Thunderbolt 3 interface is intended for power laptop users who seek fast video, audio and data transfers without a separate AC adapter. With its elegant, stunning profile, this LG monitor turns heads even when powered off, featuring a 4-Side Borderless screen and gorgeous slim ArcLine stand. At CES, LG is also set to debut its latest QHD gaming monitor (34-inch class model 34GK950G), which offers premium picture quality with Nano IPS technology and high-speed G-Sync technology. Visitors to CES can experience LG's 2018 monitors at booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. About LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $48 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lg-monitors-boast-premium-picture-quality-and-performance-improved-versatility-300574068.html SOURCE LG Electronics USA

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]