|[December 20, 2017]
New JEDEC Committee for Wide Bandgap Power Semiconductors Invites Industry Participation
JEDEC
Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards
development for the microelectronics industry, announces the successful
launch of its newest committee: JC-70 Wide Bandgap Power Electronic
Conversion Semiconductors. JC-70 held its first meeting in late October
with twenty-three member companies, led by committee and subcommittee
chairs from Infineon Technologies (News - Alert), Texas Instruments, Transphorm, and
Wolfspeed, a Cree Company. Committee members include industry leaders in
power GaN and SiC semiconductors as well as prospective users of WBG
power semiconductors and T&M equipment manufacturers. Global
multinational corporations and technology startups from the US, Europe,
and Asia are working together to bring to the industry a set of
standards for reliability, testing, and parametrics of WBG power
semiconductors.
JC-70 has two subcommittees, which are focusing on Silicon Carbide (SiC)
and Gallium Nitride (GaN) as the most mature wide bandgap (WBG) power
semiconductor materials. Both SiC and GaN offer mmense potential for
enabling higher performance, more compact, and energy efficient power
systems. Industry interest in JC-70 has been high with several new
members joining the committee after the first meeting, underscoring the
importance of creating universal standards to help advance the adoption
of WBG power technologies.
"I am delighted by the initial response to the JC-70 committee, and look
forward to welcoming additional companies to participate in developing
standards for wide bandgap power technology," said John Kelly, JEDEC
President. "Broad industry participation will help ensure the resulting
documents meet the needs of product designers as they create systems to
enable a more energy efficient future."
Four committee meetings are planned for 2018, including a webconference
on January 25 and a meeting co-located with the APEC Conference on March
5. Interested companies worldwide are welcome to join JEDEC to
participate in this important standardization effort. Contact Emily
Desjardins (emilyd@jedec.org) for
more information or visit www.jedec.org.
