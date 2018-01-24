|
|[December 20, 2017]
|
New Report Presents Opportunity to Fix Federal Grant Reporting
Today, the Data
Foundation, StreamLink
Software, and Workiva
released a new report, Transforming
Federal Grant Reporting: Open the Data, Reduce Compliance Costs, and
Deliver Transparency. The paper describes the flaws with the
federal government's current document-based grant reporting system and
envisions an open data future for the way grants are tracked and managed.
The report explains that the grant reporting system is broken in two
distinct ways: first, it does a poor job of delivering transparency to
agencies, Congress, and taxpayers; and second, grantees sustain
unacceptable costs of compliance. Replacing documents with data could
address both problems.
In 2017, the federal government awarded over $662 billion to grantees.
"Grant reporting is overly complex and riddled with flaws," said Hudson
Hollister, Executive Director of the Data Foundation. "But adopting
a government-wide open data structure for all the information grantees
report would alleviate compliance burdens for the grantee community,
provide instant insights for grantor agencies and Congress, and enable
easy access to data for oversight, analytics, and program evaluation."
Report takeaways:
-
Federal grant reporting is outdated when compared with other areas of
government reporting.
-
Grantees often eceive grants from multiple sources, each with its own
administrative requirements, creating overlapping reporting
requirements.
-
Compliance burdens shouldered by grantees and transparency challenges
faced by grantors share one ubiquitous common cause: all roads lead
back to disorganized data.
-
A government-wide open data structure for grant reporting could
resolve these challenges. Such a structure should be specific,
mandatory, comprehensive, and governed for the long term.
The report draws on existing successful data standardization projects
in government. For example, the Department of Health and Human
Services' Common Data Element Repository (CDER) Library represents the
government's first conscious attempt at a comprehensive open data
structure for grants, and the DATA Act Section 5 pilot program results
show that the attempt was successful. The results of a pilot program
conducted by the EPA separately from OMB's and HHS' Section 5 activities
show this, as well. The CDER Library is not the only possible foundation
for the necessary open data structure, but it is the best-developed
available today.
"For far too long, grant reporting has been complex and burdensome for
the grant community," said Adam Roth, CEO of StreamLink Software.
"StreamLink Software aims to simplify the complexities of grant
management. Our AmpliFund solution creates a comprehensive hub where
grantors and grantees alike can efficiently oversee the entire grant
lifecycle. As a result, nonprofits and public entities can drive
additional revenue and capacity through more streamlined processes, and
easily ensure regulatory compliance with advanced reporting
functionality."
"If the federal government adopted an open-data structure for grant
reporting, technology, such as our Wdesk platform, could truly transform
processes for grantees and agencies," said Matt Rizai, Chairman and
CEO of Workiva. "Our customers use Wdesk to collaborate in a single,
trusted version and have complete confidence in the accuracy of their
data. Wdesk enables teams to link their narrative with their numbers
with a full audit trail, saving them time and money when creating and
managing complex reports for the government."
Read the report here.
About the Data Foundation:
The Data Foundation is the nation's first industry-focused open data
research organization. We seek to define an open future for our data,
for a better government and a better society, through research,
education, and programming. For more information, visit datafoundation.org.
About StreamLink Software:
Founded in 2008, StreamLink
Software designs, develops and markets leading-edge grant management
technology for nonprofit and public sector institutions. The company's
grant management solution, AmpliFund,
captures grant information as data and automates hundreds of complex
activities throughout the grant lifecycle. It is a high-value solution
designed to help nonprofit and public sector entities maintain
compliance, generate revenue and build capacity.
About Workiva:
Workiva (NYSE:WK) delivers Wdesk, an intuitive cloud platform that
modernizes how people work within thousands of organizations, including
over 70 percent of the FORTUNE 500®. Wdesk is built upon a data
management engine, offering controlled collaboration, data connections,
granular permissions and a full audit trail. Wdesk helps mitigate risk,
improves productivity and gives users confidence in their data-driven
decisions. Workiva employs more than 1,200 people with offices in 16
cities. The company is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. For more
information, visit workiva.com.
