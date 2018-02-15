|
New Consumer Experiences in Healthcare to Smart Cities Showcased by Dassault Systèmes at CES 2018
Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will
illustrate how industry, startups, entrepreneurs and makers are using
the virtual world to invent sustainable solutions in digital health,
vehicle technology, and smart cities - key themes of this year's event -
during CES
2018 in Las Vegas January 9-12.
Dassault Systèmes (News - Alert) booth (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)
Startups from the 3DEXPERIENCE
Lab and the SOLIDWORKS
for Entrepreneurs program -Digital
Orthopaedics, Dracula
Technologies, EEL
Energy, Leka,
L'increvable,
Perseus
Mirrors, SOS,
XSun
and XYT-
will be featured at Dassault Systèmes' booth #8300 in the North Hall.
Here, they will detail how collaborative technology ecosystems enable
them to develop and deliver new concepts in consumer-focused sectors
such as personalized patient care, energy and water use.
"Parents and therapists of children with special needs often struggle to
help them engage with their surroundings and make progress in different
areas of learning," said Ladislas de Toldi, CEO, Leka. "The 3DEXPERIENCE
Lab is enabling us to develop a multi-sensory robotic ball with lights,
sounds and vibrations to engage children, closely follow their progress,
and provide a fun way to keep them interested and motivated at home and
in therapy."
Dassault Systèmes' booth will feature startup demos, live pitches, and
an "innovation in action" area focused on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform's
holistic approach for the digital creation of game-changing consumer
experiences that can positively impact society. Other startups and
entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to
Dassault Systèmes' experts, and receive advice on challenges, advancing
their projects, and prototyping with the same technology deployed
worldwide by more than 220,000 enterprise customers and 25 million users.
In parallel, new technology usage scenarios and demos by Dassault
Systèmes' customers and partners will focus on value creation in the
high-tech, life sciences, consumer goods and retail, and transportation
and mobility industries. These include sustainable 3D injection-molded
structural electronics from TactoTek
that enable designs across a wide range of product categories,
high-performance battery systems and electric drivetrain solutions from Kreisel
Electric, and the latest updates on the Living
Heart Project that simulates a human heart for personalized health
and medical research, including its extension to other parts of the body.
"Consumers today expect uniquely owned product experiences from purchase
to end of life. Answering this expectation is absolutely crucial to the
way companies think," said Olivier Ribet, Vice President, Industries and
Cross-Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE
platform enables the newest startups and the biggest companies to
transform the way they innovate and do business. By connecting the dots
across disciplines, by thinking in experience, by unleashing creativity,
and by having a way to connect the virtual to the real worlds, they can
become agile, nimbler, faster and more competitive, and can create
value. At CES (News - Alert), you see the massive transformation and promise of
technology, and Dassault Systèmes is at the center of it all."
