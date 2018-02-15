|
|[December 19, 2017]
|
New Ranorex Studio 8.0 Optimizes Test Automation ROI
Ranorex
(a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of testing automation tools,
today announced the release of Ranorex Studio 8.0, introducing
maintenance mode and simplified test deployment to improve usability,
efficiency and user productivity.
According to recent
survey data, 67 percent of testers say that their top challenge in
test automation is test maintenance, which typically includes
reproduction, documentation and communication of customer support
issues, production telemetry and testing. Ranorex Studio eliminates the
complexities that create barriers to test automation, allowing testers
and developers to build stable, repeatable and automated regression
tests, and improve ROI.
Changes to the user interface of an application often can cause tests to
fail due to missing elements or failed validations. With Ranorex 8.0
maintenance mode, users can save time maintaining test after UI updates
and repair failing tests on the fly, whether executing tests locally or
on remote machines. Analysis of unstable test behavior helps users
resolve situations where the same test passes on nine systems but fails
on one, decreasing the time spent troubleshooting and debugging
automated tests.
In addition, simplified test deployment allows Ranorex desktop test
automation projects to be generated as portable packages that can be
executed on machines without the need for preparation. Skipping the
install process accelerates deployment of automated tests to virtual
machines, and saves time by eliminating conflict with internal install
policies and/or restrictions. Instead, current versions of Ranorex are
deployed with every test.
"Test maintenance is one of the biggest issues that continues to plague
application testers," said Wilson Warmack, general manager at Ranorex.
"The benefit of these new features is that Ranorex users can focus on
analyzing the quality of their application rather than maintaining
automated tests."
To learn more, visit: https://www.ranorex.com/features.html.
Ranorex offers a free, 30-day trial, which can be downloaded at: https://www.ranorex.com/free-trial.html.
About Ranorex
Ranorex delivers powerful automated software testing tools that make
identifying and eliminating bugs easy and effortless. Lauded by both
testers and software developers alike, Ranorex tools are used by more
than 10,000 users worldwide to deliver high-quality desktop, web and
mobile applications. To learn more, visit www.ranorex.com.
