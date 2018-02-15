[December 19, 2017] New Ranorex Studio 8.0 Optimizes Test Automation ROI

Ranorex (a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of testing automation tools, today announced the release of Ranorex Studio 8.0, introducing maintenance mode and simplified test deployment to improve usability, efficiency and user productivity. According to recent survey data, 67 percent of testers say that their top challenge in test automation is test maintenance, which typically includes reproduction, documentation and communication of customer support issues, production telemetry and testing. Ranorex Studio eliminates the complexities that create barriers to test automation, allowing testers and developers to build stable, repeatable and automated regression tests, and improve ROI. Changes to the user interface of an application often can cause tests to fail due to missing elements or failed validations. With Ranorex 8.0 maintenance mode, users can save time maintaining test after UI updates and repair failing tests on the fly, whether executing tests locally or on remote machines. Analysis of unstable test behavior helps users resolve situations where the same test passes on nine systems but fails on one, decreasing the time spent troubleshooting and debugging automated tests. In addition, simplified test deployment allows Ranorex desktop test automation projects to be generated as portable packages that can be executed on machines without the need for preparation. Skipping the install process accelerates deployment of automated tests to virtual machines, and saves time by eliminating conflict with internal install policies and/or restrictions. Instead, current versions of Ranorex are deployed with every test. "Test maintenance is one of the biggest issues that continues to plague application testers," said Wilson Warmack, general manager at Ranorex. "The benefit of these new features is that Ranorex users can focus on analyzing the quality of their application rather than maintaining automated tests."

To learn more, visit: https://www.ranorex.com/features.html. Ranorex offers a free, 30-day trial, which can be downloaded at: https://www.ranorex.com/free-trial.html. About Ranorex Ranorex delivers powerful automated software testing tools that make identifying and eliminating bugs easy and effortless. Lauded by both testers and software developers alike, Ranorex tools are used by more than 10,000 users worldwide to deliver high-quality desktop, web and mobile applications. To learn more, visit www.ranorex.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005924/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]