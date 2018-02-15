[December 19, 2017] New Vista Behavioral Health and Their Family of Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Centers is Pleased to Introduce the Professionals Treatment Program at the Center for Professional Recovery

New Vista Behavioral Health (newvistabehavioralhealth.com), a leading provider of substance abuse and mental health treatment, is excited to announce the opening of the Professionals Treatment Program at New Vista's Center for Professional Recovery (CPR). The addition of this specialized program enhances New Vista's already distinctive, effective and complementary group of behavioral health programs, providing exemplary care to professional clients struggling with substance-use disorders (SUDs) and co-occurring mental health conditions. The Center for Professional Recovery is located in the culturally diverse coastal community of Santa Monica, California, and is led by Medical Director, Gregory Skipper M.D., who has over 30 years of experience treating professionals in need of addiction and mental health treatment. Based on his extensive training and distinct experiences, he has established a program that not only addresses the disorder present but also prepares one to return to their professional and personal life safely. The Professionals Treatment Program, affiliated exclusively with the Center for Professional Recovery, is specifically designed to provide confidential, non-shaming, evidence-based treatment for licensed healthcare providers, pilots, lawyers, judges, and business executives. The esteemed staff and clinical team understand the professional's need for accurate diagnoses, respect, trust, confidentiality, and customized and comprehensive recovery plans. They are equipped to work with state licensing boards, well-being committees, professional health programs, and employers to ensure the best chance for a seamless transition back to their profession after completion of the program. As Dr. Skipper has noted, "Doctors and other professionals are not immune from the ravages of chemical addiction and mental llness. They need a safe place to get well alongside their peers. I am delighted that we can offer world-class evaluations and treatment programs focused entirely on the needs of professionals." The Professionals Treatment Program is specifically designed to meet the needs of State Physician Health Programs who have set a standard of excellence for the evaluation and treatment of physicians and other licensed professionals under their supervision. In addition to providing confidential treatment, Center for Professional Recovery offers a stand-alone Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation (CDE) program directed by John Pustaver, M.Div., MA. The evaluations aid in determining if an individual meets the criterion for substance use disorder and/or any other psychiatric disorder, whether the individual is currently fit for duty, and whether treatment is necessary. The goal at the Center for Professional Recovery is to provide the utmost care and professionalism that their patients deserve, to expertly guide them back to health and wellness, and to safely transition them out of treatment and into long-lasting recovery.

About New Vista Behavioral Health: New Vista Behavioral Health recognizes the need for comprehensive and principled-driven services in the behavioral health industry and is committed to creating a healthy and productive new vista for recovery and success. Dr. Stephen Odom, CEO of New Vista Behavioral Health, stated, "We are continuing with our commitment to creating a new footprint for addiction and mental health treatment with the opening of Center for Professional Recovery. Our goal is to help professionals receive effective, best-in-class, and appropriate treatment, in all levels of care desired and in becoming champions of positive change in addiction and mental health care." New Vista Behavioral Health's mission is to provide innovative, client-centered, evidence-based, treatment solutions to create a healthy and productive new vista for recovery and success. Their centers offer sub-acute detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient services for clients facing Substance Use, Mental Health, and Co-Occurring Disorders. To learn more about the Professionals Treatment Program and the Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation at Center for Professional Recovery, please visit http://www.centerforprofessionalrecovery.com or call 888-532-0283. To learn more about New Vista Behavioral Health and the addiction treatment and mental health services they provide, please visit http://www.newvistabh.com or call 866-532-0283. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005911/en/

