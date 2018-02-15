|
|[December 19, 2017]
|
New Vista Behavioral Health and Their Family of Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Centers is Pleased to Introduce the Professionals Treatment Program at the Center for Professional Recovery
New Vista Behavioral Health (newvistabehavioralhealth.com), a leading
provider of substance abuse and mental health treatment, is excited to
announce the opening of the Professionals Treatment Program at New
Vista's Center for Professional Recovery (CPR). The addition of this
specialized program enhances New Vista's already distinctive, effective
and complementary group of behavioral health programs, providing
exemplary care to professional clients struggling with substance-use
disorders (SUDs) and co-occurring mental health conditions. The Center
for Professional Recovery is located in the culturally diverse coastal
community of Santa Monica, California, and is led by Medical Director,
Gregory Skipper M.D., who has over 30 years of experience treating
professionals in need of addiction and mental health treatment. Based on
his extensive training and distinct experiences, he has established a
program that not only addresses the disorder present but also prepares
one to return to their professional and personal life safely.
The Professionals Treatment Program, affiliated exclusively with the
Center for Professional Recovery, is specifically designed to provide
confidential, non-shaming, evidence-based treatment for licensed
healthcare providers, pilots, lawyers, judges, and business executives.
The esteemed staff and clinical team understand the professional's need
for accurate diagnoses, respect, trust, confidentiality, and customized
and comprehensive recovery plans. They are equipped to work with state
licensing boards, well-being committees, professional health programs,
and employers to ensure the best chance for a seamless transition back
to their profession after completion of the program. As Dr. Skipper has
noted, "Doctors and other professionals are not immune from the ravages
of chemical addiction and mental llness. They need a safe place to get
well alongside their peers. I am delighted that we can offer world-class
evaluations and treatment programs focused entirely on the needs of
professionals." The Professionals Treatment Program is specifically
designed to meet the needs of State Physician Health Programs who have
set a standard of excellence for the evaluation and treatment of
physicians and other licensed professionals under their supervision.
In addition to providing confidential treatment, Center for Professional
Recovery offers a stand-alone Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation (CDE)
program directed by John Pustaver, M.Div., MA. The evaluations aid in
determining if an individual meets the criterion for substance use
disorder and/or any other psychiatric disorder, whether the individual
is currently fit for duty, and whether treatment is necessary.
The goal at the Center for Professional Recovery is to provide the
utmost care and professionalism that their patients deserve, to expertly
guide them back to health and wellness, and to safely transition them
out of treatment and into long-lasting recovery.
About New Vista Behavioral Health:
New Vista Behavioral Health recognizes the need for comprehensive and
principled-driven services in the behavioral health industry and is
committed to creating a healthy and productive new vista for recovery
and success. Dr. Stephen Odom, CEO of New Vista Behavioral Health,
stated, "We are continuing with our commitment to creating a new
footprint for addiction and mental health treatment with the opening of
Center for Professional Recovery. Our goal is to help professionals
receive effective, best-in-class, and appropriate treatment, in all
levels of care desired and in becoming champions of positive change in
addiction and mental health care." New Vista Behavioral Health's mission
is to provide innovative, client-centered, evidence-based, treatment
solutions to create a healthy and productive new vista for recovery and
success. Their centers offer sub-acute detox, residential, partial
hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient services for
clients facing Substance Use, Mental Health, and Co-Occurring Disorders.
To learn more about the Professionals Treatment Program and the
Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation at Center for Professional Recovery,
please visit http://www.centerforprofessionalrecovery.com
or call 888-532-0283.
To learn more about New Vista Behavioral Health and the addiction
treatment and mental health services they provide, please visit http://www.newvistabh.com or
call 866-532-0283.
