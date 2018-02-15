|
New Study Finds Security Professionals are Wasting 40 Hours Per Month Due to Inefficient Systems
LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, today released a new
research study that revealed process and software inefficiencies play a
major role in slowing down an organization's ability to detect and
respond to cyber threats. Over one-third of IT decision makers say their
teams spend at least three hours a day on tasks that could be handled by
better software. Additionally, the majority think the average
cybersecurity professional wastes as much as 10 hours a week due to
inadequate software.
The study, conducted by Widmeyer, which surveyed 751 IT decision makers
from the U.S., U.K. and Asia/Pacific, also found that an overwhelming
majority (88 percent) of respondents view insider threats as a dangerous
and growing concern in defending their organizations.
"The proliferation and innovation of business-enabling technology
combined with the speed of today's advanced hackers to adopt and adapt
to the latest technology is making it increasingly difficult--if not
impossible--for security teams to evolve their rapid threat detection
and response capabilities as quickly as their adversaries," said James
Carder, chief information security officer (CISO) and vice president of
LogRhythm Labs.
The good news is that artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a
critical weapon that organizations can use to fight the cyber war. The
study reveals that IT executives in the U.S. believe that AI will be the
biggest game changer for security over the next several years, enabling
them to start winning the battle against external hackers and insider
threats. These decision makers expect that faster threat detection will
be the number one benefit of cloud-based AI security, followed by
superior data analysis and improved collaboration.
AI in the cloud has the potentil to leverage deep learning across
millions of customer deployments. As a result, cloud-based
AI can become faster, more accurate and more intelligent than
on-premise alternatives, providing organizations with clear visibility
into user-based threats that would otherwise go undetected.
"Applying AI throughout the threat lifecycle will eventually automate
and enhance entire categories of SOC activity and enable increasingly
effective detection of real threats," said Chris Brazdziunas, VP of
products at LogRhythm. "AI can continuously learn what is normal and
evolve to register even the subtlest changes in behavior models that
suggest a breach might be occurring. By eliminating the noise and
accurately detecting true threats, AI enables organizations to minimize
false positives and be more productive."
Today, less than half of all the organizations surveyed use some form of
AI to combat cyberthreats. But the study indicates that, among
organizations that do rely on AI, more than 90 percent believe it has
improved the effectiveness of their cybersecurity operations.
Learn more about how LogRhythm is incorporating advanced artificial
intelligence and machine learning to detect threats faster and remove
inefficiencies with LogRhythm CloudAI, here.
About LogRhythm
LogRhythm is the pioneer in Threat Lifecycle ManagementTM (TLM)
technology, empowering organizations on six continents to rapidly
detect, respond to and neutralize damaging cyberthreats. LogRhythm's TLM
platform unifies leading-edge data lake technology, artificial
intelligence, security analytics and security automation and
orchestration in a single end-to-end solution. LogRhythm serves as the
foundation for the AI-enabled security operations center, helping
customers secure their cloud, physical and virtual infrastructures for
both IT and OT environments. Among other accolades,
LogRhythm is positioned as a Leader in Gartner's (News - Alert) SIEM Magic Quadrant.
www.logrhythm.com
