|[December 19, 2017]
NEW Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 Released: The Biggest Release in Veeam's 10-Year History Provides Centralized Data Management for Virtual, Physical and Multi-Cloud Workloads
Veeam® Software, the Availability
for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the
immediate availability of Veeam
Availability Suite (VAS) 9.5 Update 3 (U3),
to extend comprehensive data management and ensure Availability for ALL
workloads-virtual, physical, and cloud-centrally managed via a single
Veeam "pane of glass." With this breakthrough release, enterprises can
now replace legacy backup offerings, which have hindered business
transformation for so long, and ensure Availability across their
enterprise with a single, consistent platform. As Veeam unveils the
industry's most comprehensive data protection and availability solution,
they prove yet again that they are the clear
market leader.
"Veeam recognized a decade ago that a more innovative approach to backup
and Availability was needed, and delivered what quickly became the No. 1
VM Backup solution with unprecedented reliability and ease-of-use," said
Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. "Since then, our customers
have been clamoring for the same Veeam innovation for all their
workloads so that they can ditch legacy backup solutions completely. It
is our top customer request, and today we are delivering that making
Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 the biggest release in Veeam's
10-year history! In one, unified Veeam solution, customers can manage
their entire environment - virtual, physical, or cloud - and ensure No.
1 Availability for any app, any data, any cloud."
Indeed, with more than 267,000 customers in just ten years, and a Net
Promoter Score (NPS) of 73 (over 2.5 times the industry average),
Veeam's solution has been wholly embraced - and customers can't wait for
this release.
"Our business has evolved exponentially over the past few years, and we
have moved to a true multi-cloud environment which, until recently, was
becoming a headache to manage. Veeam has made our life so much simpler
as it provides a one-stop-shop for ensuring Always-On Availability,
allowing us to get rid of inefficient legacy solutions. We don't have to
scramble trying to mix-and-match different offerings to protect
workloads in different locations. With Veeam, we have total assurance
under one umbrella solution," said Mike Conjoice, Technical Lead at Bupa
Dental UK, one of the largest providers in the UK's dental market.
With this release Veeam is also including its Universal Storage API, a
new storage interface that will allow Veeam to more rapidly support new
storage integrations going forward, leading to superior backup
performance, lower risk of data loss, and more rapid recovery. As a
result, in Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3, the company is able to
add integration with IBM (News - Alert) Spectrum Virtualize, extending Veeam's storage
snapshot integration capabilities to IBM Storwize and any SAN Volume
Controller based storage arrays, as well as to the Lenovo Storage V
Series. This expansion of Veeam's strategic partnership with IBM is in
addition to current strategic partnerships with HPE, Cisco (News - Alert), and NetApp.
"Availability is both a customer expectation and a business requirement
for organizations of all sizes in today's data-driven marketplace," said
Kamran Amini, Executive Director Lenovo Server and Storage, Lenovo Data
Center Group. "Veeam primary storage integration with Lenovo brings the
market's No. 1 Availability solutions to Lenovo V Series hybrid and all
flash storage arrays. With V Series Integration and DS Series Solutions,
together, we'll deliver the new levels of data protection and recovery
agility that our customers are demanding to meet their ever increasing
uptime requirements."
New capabilities in VAS 9.5 U3 include:
-
Built-in management for Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows
2.1 and Veeam Agent for Linux v2: NEW in VAS 9.5 U3, users
get centralized agent deployment and management reducing complexity
and imroving usability through a single pane of glass for virtual,
physical and cloud-based workloads. Veeam Agent for Microsoft
Windows 2.1 includes protection for mission-critical Microsoft
Windows Server failover clusters, while Veeam Agent for Linux
v2 adds the ability to back up to a Veeam Cloud Connect repository,
support for scale-out backup repositories as backup targets, and
source-side encryption.
-
Support for VMware Cloud on AWS: Also NEW, Veeam support for
VMware Cloud on AWS enables enterprises to deploy Veeam's Availability
solutions seamlessly across VMware-based public, private, and hybrid
cloud environments.
-
IBM Storage integration: VAS 9.5 Update 3 will also benefit
from Veeam's expansion of its strategic IBM partnership to include IBM
Spectrum (News - Alert) Virtualize integration, extending Veeam storage snapshot
integration capabilities to IBM Storwize and SAN Volume Controller
based storage arrays. The joint solution will enable users to save
time, reduce labor costs, and achieve lower recovery time and point
objectives.
-
Lenovo Storage integration: Veeam also deepens its new Lenovo
partnership with storage snapshot integration for the Lenovo Storage V
Series, yielding superior backup and restore performance. In addition,
the Lenovo DS series was recently Veeam Ready certified as a
repository for Veeam backups, giving joint Veeam and Lenovo customers
a more complete solution.
-
New analytics and monitoring capabilities in Veeam ONE:
Veeam has added Agent monitoring and reporting, as well as Data
Sovereignty Compliance Reporting to Veeam ONE, the management
component of VAS 9.5 Update 3. With this new capability, end-users
will receive access to additional guidance and tools designed to
assist them through new stringent data backup and protection
compliance requirements.
This release follows Veeam's recently announced support
for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris, enabling protection of physical
workloads in Unix environments. This new offering will not only support
Veeam's push into enterprise environments, but also the replacement of
traditional legacy vendors with a solution that brings reliability and
ease-of-use to all workloads - virtual, physical, and cloud. As Veeam
expands its portfolio to meet the needs of enterprise customers, the
support for physical workloads in Unix environments, in addition to
Windows and Linux, enables the protection of mission-critical
applications, systems, and data that exists in highly distributed
enterprise environments.
For more information, please visit https://www.veeam.com/blog/agent-management-update-3-new-important-features.html.
Supporting Quotes
"One of the true hallmarks of Veeam has been its continuous evolution to
meet customers' ever heightening requirements around recoverability and
availability, and this release shows that it [Veeam] can cover all the
bases - physical, virtual and cloud. Their enhanced management
capabilities across both their increasingly heterogeneous protection
agents and their monitoring platform are foundational for their
ascendancy among enterprise and large-scale MSP solutions. That plus
their broadening storage ecosystem and expanded platform support (VMware
on AWS) should be exciting for those that have already standardized on
Veeam for protecting their on-prem VMs and are now looking at the cloud
as part of their digital transformation journey." - Jason
Buffington, Principal Analyst at ESG
"Our number one priority is delivering exceptional guest experiences,
and we cannot begin to contemplate having critical services off-line,
such as our bars or the casino floor. Whether guests are listening to
live music, playing slots, eating in our restaurants, attending
conventions, relaxing by the pool or shopping in our boutiques, our
mission is to ensure their experiences are stellar. Veeam gives us the
peace of mind of knowing that if anything does happen across our
infrastructure, we are able to resume services in mere minutes. This a
quantum leap forward in terms of performance compared to what we were
used to, and I am glad we can now get rid of those antiquated solutions.
We are able to successfully deliver to our guests the seamless
experience they have come to expect." - Kevin Ragsdale, Director of IT
for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
"Veeam's centralized management really helps me with the way I have our
environment configured. All of our Microsoft Exchange servers are
physical and everything else is virtualized. When we were running a dual
environment, our legacy physical backup solution was a major pain. In
fact, it made me pull my hair out. Now, with Veeam's support of our
physical Exchange servers, it's been real nice, especially for any
email-related restore requests, because now I can get our employees back
to work in a matter of minutes, instead of days, in some cases. Update 3
means I can finally get rid of the other tools that bogged us down." -
Chris Childerhose, Systems Engineer, McMillan, LLP
"As a customer, it is fantastic to see a company release features when
they are ready, and ahead of schedule. Software vendors usually pitch
updates as bug fixes, but [with Update 3] Veeam throws that out the
window to make sure customers get new functionality as soon as possible,
and deliver the tools we need when we need them." - Matt Crape, IT
Manager at C3 (News - Alert) Group Canada
"Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 is changing the game again with
end to end availability for virtual and now physical workloads all from
one familiar and easy-to-use management interface." - Ian Sanderson, a
New Technology (News - Alert) Solutions Specialist at SITS Group LTD in United Kingdom.
"IBM Spectrum Virtualize is a core element in many of our clients' data
centers. Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 integration with IBM
Spectrum Virtualize delivers a new approach to data protection versus
legacy solutions. Veeam solutions' have a clear focus on delivering
enterprise customers the Availability for mission-critical applications
and data wherever it resides - from the data center to the cloud." -
Hamza Nadi, Manager Solution Sales, SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH.
About Veeam Software
Veeam® recognizes the new
challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On
Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this,
Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the
Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time
and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all
applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that
delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified
recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam
Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam
Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and
cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help
organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital
and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future
business goals of Veeam customers.
Founded in 2006, Veeam has 51,000+ ProPartners and 267,500+ customers
with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.
Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30
countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com
or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.
