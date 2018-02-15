[December 19, 2017] New National Study Examines 2017 U.S. Physician Employment and Compensation Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, the largest social network for physicians and advanced practice clinicians, today released a new research study on the 2017 labor market for doctors. By studying physician job opportunities and compensation data, the report found significant job advertisements and compensation growth, analyzing 20 of the largest metropolitan areas and 15 common medical specialties. This report, drawn from a sample of more than 12,000 physician job advertisements nationally, details the parts of the country and which medical specialties have the highest demand for physicians. Compensation growth was drawn from 40,000 self-reported compensation surveys. "2017 saw another explosive national debate around the funding of health care for Americans. What was less controversial, but arguably as important, was the growing pressure on medical labor markets nationally," said Nate Gross, M.D., co-founder of Doximity. "Doctors caring for patients is the heart of our system, and we continue to see a big uptick in demand for physicians across the country. This backs up other studies pointing to the possibility of physician shortages moving forward. And in the short-term, we're seeing an impact on physician compensation in our data." Key findings from the study include: Nationally, physician compensation grew by 5.1 percent.



Physician job advertisements have grown year-over-year in 10 large metropolitan areas. However, even within metro areas within the same state, there can be variation between physician demand across markets. San Francisco saw a 42 percent growth, while there was 1 percent growth in Los Angeles .



saw a 42 percent growth, while there was 1 percent growth in . Physician compensation has grown in 10 large metropolitan areas, but despite the overall trend being up, there were several metro areas where physicians saw either declining or flat compensation growth.



Among 10 common medical specialties analyzed, physician job postings have increased overall. Geriatrics saw the most growth, at 164 percent, compared to a 23 percent increase in cardiology. "Changes in physician job postings and compensation growth were correlated, suggesting that the growth in demand may be due to increased demand for physicians in these areas," said Christopher Whaley, Ph.D., lead author and adjunct professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health. "As the demand for physicians shifts across geographies and specialties, this report offers physicians insight into where their best professional opportunities may be." Detailed findings include: METROS WHERE DOCTORS ARE SEEING THE BIGGEST PAY RAISES



Metro Area Compensation Growth 1. San Francisco 16% 2. Indianapolis 14% 3. Los Angeles 13% 4. Philadelphia 11% 5. Milwaukee 10% 6. New York 8% 7. Minneapolis 8% 8. Pittsburgh 8% 9. Seattle 7% 10. Boston 7%

MEDICAL SPECIALTIES MOST IN DEMAND Medical Specialty Job Growth 1. Geriatrics 164% 2. Urology 49% 3. Oncology 45% 4. Hematology 39% 5. OB-GYN 31% 6. Gastroenterology 27% 7. Occupational Medicine 26% 8. Endocrinology 25% 9. Neurosurgery 25% 10. Cardiology 23% METROS WHERE DOCTORS ARE MOST IN DEMAND Metro Area Job Ad Growth 1. Boston 72% 2. San Francisco 42% 3. Chicago 36% 4. Washington, D.C. 23% 5. New York 21% 6. Denver 12% 7. Seattle 4% 8. Philadelphia 2% 9. Miami 2% 10. Los Angeles 1% Methodology

This study is based on more than 12,000 physician jobs posted on Doximity in 2016 and 2017. This report analyzed data on 20 metropolitan statistical areas and 15 medical specialties based on the number of job postings on the Doximity network in 2016. Compensation growth was drawn from Doximity's self-reported compensation surveys of approximately 40,000 full-time, licensed U.S. physicians who practice at least 40 hours per week between 2016 and 2017. Doximity Media Contact:

