[December 18, 2017] New EFI Fiery DFE Brings Significant New Capabilities to Konica Minolta bizhub C759/C659 MFPs

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), and Konica Minolta® Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. announced a new digital front end (DFE) for Konica Minolta’s new bizhub® C659 and C759 multifunction printers (MFPs) for office workgroups and light production environments. Based on the latest EFI™ Fiery® system FS300 technology, the new EFI Fiery IC-418 embedded DFE brings robust capabilities for accurate reproduction of corporate colors with high quality color images right out of the box.

Available now, the new Fiery DFE also includes enhanced features for fast, easy printing of large, complex, graphic-rich documents, presentations, and PDF files, minimizing the need to outsource work. The DFE supports all on-board finishing capabilities offered with the bizhub C659 and C759, plus it offers exceptional ease-of-use, even for users without extensive professional print experience. Fiery FS300 is the latest EFI Fiery software platform, and it is one of the most innovative, scalable and integrated DFE production technologies for digital print engines. The new Fiery DFE includes Fiery Spot-On software, which gives users the power to easily match brand, PANTONE® and custom spot colors. Also included is Fiery FreeForm software for easy production of variable data jobs. The new DFE includes Fiery Command WorkStation® 6, an industry-leading job management solution that makes it easier to manage multiple printers from a single point. "We are pleased to be able to bring this level of capability and ease of use to the office workgroup and light production environments,” said Kevin Kern, senior vice president, business intelligence services and product planning, Konica Minolta. "Now office and central repro staff will be able to accomplish more complex printing without the need to outsource work, saving both time and money and having confidence in their ability to produce accurate and predictable corporate colors.” “This new Fiery DFE for the Konica Minolta bizhub C659 and C759 multifunction printers is another example of the close partnership between EFI an Konica Minolta,” said John Henze, vice president of Fiery marketing, EFI. "And to ensure Konica Minolta customers are able get the most out of their investment and to take advantage of all the benefits of this embedded server, they will have access to free Fiery online training on the new Learning@EFI site.” The Fiery DFE advantage

Additional options available for the new DFE include: Fiery Productivity Package – a set of productivity tools, including automated job submission, advanced queue management controls, last-minute image and color editing, soft proofing and more.

Fiery Compose – software to manage tabs, specify media selections, apply last-minute edits and assign multiple finishing requirements.

Option Bundle – an offering that includes the award-winning Fiery Color Profiler Suite, the ES-2000 spectrophotometer, Fiery Impose software, Fiery Hot Folders/Virtual Printers, and Auto Trapping technologies. The new Fiery DFE is available from Konica Minolta and authorized Konica Minolta resellers. For more information about EFI Fiery Driven™ products, visit www.efi.com or contact 800-875-7117.

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, Fiery and Command WorkStation are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI and Fiery Driven are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Konica Minolta and bizhub are registered trademarks of Konica Minolta. PANTONE is a registered trademark and the property of Pantone LLC. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged. Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services. This news release contains forward-looking statements, that are statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "consider", "plan" and similar, any statements related to strategies or objectives of management for future operations, products, development, performance, any statements of assumptions or underlying any of the foregoing and any statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual or future results to differ materially. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with EFI's businesses, please refer to the risk factors section in the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. EFI undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein, including forward-looking statements.

