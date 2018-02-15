|
|[December 18, 2017]
|
New FDA Clearance Validates In Vivo, Real-Time "Identification of Cellular and Vascular Organization and Architecture" Using Cellvizio®
Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY)
(Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary
confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) platform, today announced that it
has received its 14th U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
510(k) clearance for the Cellvizio® 100 series and all of its Confocal
Miniprobes™. FDA agreed that data from multiple peer-reviewed medical
journals validate the technology's ability to image the internal
microstructure of tissues including, but not limited to, the
identification of cells and vessels and their organization or
architecture. The addition of the indications for: "identification of
cells and vessels and their organization or architecture" to the
previously cleared intended use (the fields of gastroenterology1,
urology2 and pulmonology3 during endoscopic,
laparoscopic manual and robot-assisted surgical, and image-guided
percutaneous procedures), represents a pivotal milestone for in vivo
real-time microscopic visualization technology.
"With this new clearance, Cellvizio is affirmed as the only platform for
imaging and identification at the cellular and micro-vascular level
during a wide variety of procedures in endoscopy and surgery," said
Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea
Technologies. "This milestone enables us to formally shift from imaging
to identification, providing us with strong leverage to broaden adoption
by healthcare providers and payers."
This new clearance builds on the recent executive summary published by
the College of American Pathologists (CAP) which highlighted the
potential value of in vivo microscopy (IVM). The summary noted
that "the architectural and cellular patterns generated by IVM are
interpretable by pathologists to make differential diagnoses and to
identify areas for biopsy, improving diagnostic yield. Such directed
biopsies decrease sampling errors resulting in fewer, less frequent
biopsies, significantly decreased morbidity, and significant cost saving
[…]"4.
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on
eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of
cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic
visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received
clearance/approval in a wide range of application in more than 40
countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada,
Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna
Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are
based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be
reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated
events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur.
Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document
of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets
Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on June 13, 2016 under
number R.16-054 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com),
and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the
markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking
statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown
to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not
consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these
risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances
or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from
the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements
expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the
information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to
subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe
for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.
