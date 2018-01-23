|
|[December 14, 2017]
|
New Results from Annual Survey Show Teen Misuse of OTC Cough Medicine Remains Very Low
The 2017 results from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and
University of Michigan's annual drug abuse survey, Monitoring
the Future, were released today showing that the
percentage of teens using over-the-counter (OTC) cough medicine containing
dextromethorphan (DXM) to get high remains at just 3 percent, the lowest
level recorded for teen cough medicine abuse since 2015. When first
reported in 2006, teen abuse of these OTC cough medicines was nearly 6
percent, but has declined significantly since then.
Over the past decade, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association
(CHPA) has worked to help reduce teen DXM abuse by employing three
strategies: increasing parent engagement in abuse awareness and
prevention; heightening teen perceptions of the risks and social
disapproval of medicine abuse; and limiting teen access to DXM through
age-18 sales restrictions in states. In 2008, CHPA member companies
voluntarily placed a "PARENTS: Learn About Teen Medicine Abuse" icon on
the packaging of cough medicines containing DXM. The icon serves as a
mini public service announcement for parents, making them aware of cough
medicine abuse at the point-of-sale and point-of-use and directing them
to StopMedicineAbuse.org
- a well-established website and abuse prevention campaign aimed at
engagin parents and community leaders about teen abuse of OTC cough
medicine.
"Public policy and education are both vitally important to combating
teen OTC cough medicine abuse," said CHPA president and CEO Scott
Melville. "This is why CHPA has long supported state efforts to limit
teen access to DXM and has worked to increase parental awareness through
our Stop Medicine Abuse education campaign, while at the same time,
ensuring continued access for millions of families who responsibly use
medicines containing DXM."
CHPA also collaborates with the Partnership
for Drug-Free Kids to target teens who are most likely to abuse DXM
based on their online search activity and to provide them with accurate
information about the consequences of abusive behavior. Teens are
directed to visit WhatIsDXM.com
to learn more.
"The Partnership for Drug-Free Kids welcomes the data from this year's
Monitoring the Future Survey showing no year-to-year increases in high
school students' misuse of over-the-counter cough and cold remedies,"
said Partnership president and CEO Fred Muench. "For nearly a decade
now, the Partnership and CHPA have collaborated on a digital media
prevention effort targeting this behavior - and we have seen steady and
significant declines over this period in teens' misuse of OTC cough
medicine to get high. It's compelling evidence that smart, strategic
prevention initiatives can work, and can deliver real benefits to teens
and their families."
Additionally recognizing that retailers play a critical role in abuse
prevention, this year CHPA launched a new Pharmacists
& Retailers page on the StopMedicineAbuse.org
site, where retailers can download or order free materials.
Please visit StopMedicineAbuse.org
for more information about teen DXM abuse, the retailer education
materials, and other helpful resources for parents and community leaders.
The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) is the
136-year-old national trade association representing the leading
manufacturers and marketers of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and
dietary supplements. Every dollar spent by consumers on OTC medicines
saves the U.S. healthcare system $6-$7, contributing a total of $102
billion in savings each year. CHPA is committed to empowering consumer
self-care by preserving and expanding choice and availability of
consumer healthcare products. chpa.org
