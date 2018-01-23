[December 14, 2017] New Women's Empowerment Initiative (WEI) Launches

HONESDALE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoga International has launched The Women's Empowerment Initiative (WEI), a year-long online course designed to empower women to thrive physically, emotionally, and spiritually. This comprehensive course includes 54 workshops led by fourteen women who are leaders in their respective fields of finance, nutrition, relationships, spirituality and more. Registration is now open to all. Participants can begin the course as early as January 1, 2018. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82369241-yoga-international-womens-empowerment-initiative-course/ Yoga International and host Molly Birkholm partnered to assemble some of the most brilliant humanitarians, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to produce online workshops that provide infrastructure and inspiration for women to lead and thrive. "While Yoga is often seen as just the physical practice, true yoga can be practiced every moment of every day when we live our lives with connection, integrity, and clarity. The purpose of the WEI is to give women the practical and spiritual tools needed to reach their highest potential and to connect with a dynamic, supportive community," said Molly Birkholm, WEI host and speaker, consultant, and yoga and meditation teacher trainer. The Women's Empowerment Initiative is a self-paced course that will lead participants through 12 monthly topics, creating the opportunity to thrive in all aspects of life. It is specifically designed to provide the infrastructure for participants to bring their goals and intentions to life and to come together as a community. "There is so much negativity in the world — on social media, the news — we need to uplift one another. We need to create positive connections with each other. We all thrive in some ways and struggle in others. The Women's Empowerment Initiative was created as "A Year to Change Your Life" — giving women the opportunity to go month by month through the essential aspects of their lives in a structured, accessible way. This initiative is an incredible way for women to make positive change," said Jane Charles, Award-Winning Producer of SOLD, co-founder of StolenYouth.org, and WEI presenter.

Striving to make the course accessible to everyone, a need-based pay-it-forward scholarship program is available. In addition, for every course purchased, WEI is offering a course at no cost to women in shelters and safe houses. Courageous Girls, a nonprofit dedicated to healing and empowering women survivors of violence and abuse, will also receive a percentage of the course proceeds. Participants receive: Unlimited access to the WEI videos and audio downloads, including 54 workshops from 14 inspirational leaders—authors, doctors, entrepreneurs, therapists, CEOs, and many more;

The WEI Guidebook with tools to apply each topic to real life situations;

Yoga Instruction, including 24 practice classes on postures, breathing and meditation with top teachers;

Exclusive access to private social groups to connect with WEI presenters and other women in the course. Learn more and register at

https://yogainternational.com/empowerment About Yoga International With over 300,000 members, Yoga International is an award-winning online resource dedicated to yoga, meditation, and mindful living. Yoga students, teachers, and aspiring teachers can deepen their knowledge and practice with Yoga International. 3,500+ articles, 500+ teachers and more than 1,000 yoga classes, the Yoga International community is a holistic home for those who are seeking to expand their understanding of yoga. Practice Anytime. Anywhere. Yoga International and WEI want to thank our presenters who are vital parts of these initiatives:

