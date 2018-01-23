|
|[December 14, 2017]
|
New York Times Publisher Arthur O. Sulzberger, Jr. to Retire at Year's End; A.G. Sulzberger Named Publisher
The New York Times Company (News - Alert) announced today that Arthur O. Sulzberger,
Jr. will retire as publisher on December 31, 2017. He will continue to
serve as chairman of the Company's board of directors, a position he has
held since 1997. Mr. Sulzberger, Jr., 66, has been The Times's publisher
since 1992.
Deputy Publisher A.G. Sulzberger, 37, will become publisher of The New
York Times on January 1, 2018. Like the publishers before him, he will
be the principal steward of the editorial independence, excellence, and
long-term prosperity of The New York Times.
Robert E. Denham, the presiding director of The Times Company board of
directors, said, "Over his career, and in particular during this past
year as deputy publisher, A.G. has displayed superb leadership skills.
He asks smart questions, he challenges, he exercises excellent judgment
and he makes things happen. His reputation as a fine journalist and
digital strategist is well-earned. As publisher, Arthur has positioned
The Times for future success and the board is confident that A.G. is the
right person to succeed him."
Mr. Sulzberger, Jr. said, "It has been an extraordinary honor to serve
as publisher of The New York Times and I will step down at the end of
the year prouder than I have ever been of the strength, independence and
integrity of this institution. My colleagues - the women and men who
have devoted themselves to producing and distributing the world's best
journalism - have made my job so fulfilling and I am forever in their
debt."
He continued, "A.G. embodies the values and mission of The Times. He has
proven himself to be a powerful force for change, deeply dedicated to
moving the company forward as the pace of transformation in our business
continues to speed up. I am completely confident that he - and his
cousins who are working alongside him - will dedicate themselves to
preserving the excellence at The Times that my family has been committed
to for over 120 years."
A.G. Sulzberger said, "Arthur is the only publisher of his geeration
who took over a great news organization and left it better than he found
it. The fortunate position The Times enjoys today was not a foregone
conclusion; it is a direct result of the bold bets Arthur made, from
taking the paper national and then international, to embracing the
Internet, to insisting that great journalism is worth paying for."
He continued, "Original, independent, deeply-reported journalism is the
fuel that powers a healthy and engaged society. My focus as publisher
will be on ensuring the continued journalistic excellence and commercial
success of The Times through a period of transformation for the news
industry."
In his quarter-century as publisher, Mr. Sulzberger, Jr. transformed The
Times into an international, digital-first news organization with a
global audience of more than 130 million people and 3.5 million paid
subscriptions, more than The Times has ever had. Early in his tenure, he
led the push to take the paper national and, in 1996, launched
nytimes.com. Under his leadership, The Times won 60 Pulitzer Prizes,
doubling the paper's total Pulitzer count.
A.G. Sulzberger's appointment was approved by the company's board of
directors on December 14, 2017. He was also elected to the board and
will fill the seat being vacated by Michael Golden, who is stepping down
on December 31, 2017.
A.G. Sulzberger was a reporter at The Providence Journal and The
Oregonian before joining The Times's metro desk in 2009. He later worked
as a national correspondent, covering the Midwest as head of the Kansas
City bureau. A.G. has been one of the architects of The Times's digital
transformation and was the principal author of the 2014 Innovation
Report, which focused on growing and engaging The Times's digital
audience. He has also been one of the driving forces behind The Times's
business strategy, including the shift to a subscription-first business
model. He is a graduate of Brown University.
Arthur O. Sulzberger, Jr. joined The Times in 1978 as a correspondent in
its Washington bureau. He moved to New York as a metro reporter in 1981
and was appointed assistant metro editor later that year. From 1983 to
1987, he worked in a variety of business departments, including
production and corporate planning. In January 1987, he was named
assistant publisher and, a year later, deputy publisher, overseeing the
news and business departments. Before coming to The Times, Mr.
Sulzberger was a reporter with The Raleigh (N.C.) Times from 1974 to
1976, and a London correspondent for The Associated Press (News - Alert) from 1976 to
1978. He is a graduate of Tufts University.
About The New York Times Company
The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to
enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality
news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com
and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its
journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its
business model. Follow news about the Company at @NYTimesPR. This press
release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005997/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]