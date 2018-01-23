|
|[December 14, 2017]
|
New Index Offers Benchmark for Global Balanced Portfolios
New Frontier Advisors, LLC, a Boston-based institutional research,
global technology, and investment advisory firm, today announced the
launch of the New Frontier Global Balanced Index (ticker: NFGBI). The
index is designed to provide institutional asset managers and long-term
investors with a unique benchmark to track the performance of an
institutional quality global multi-asset risk-managed portfolio.
NFGBI is a 60/40 risk-targeted global balanced portfolio currently
consisting of 27 well-diversified, high-quality, low-cost, tax-efficient
ETFs. The index includes equity, commodity, and fixed income ETFs from
iShares, SPDR, and Vanguard that meet New Frontier's asset class,
quality, and diversified risk standards. Index performance is based on
the multi-patented Michaud optimizer and investment management
technologies.
"We believe NFGBI represents the next step in the evolution of major
financial indexes: an optimized multi-asset global risk-managed index
for institutional and long-term investors," explains Dr. Richard
Michaud, Chief Executive Officer of New Frontier Advisors. "A 60/40
risk-targeted multi-asset ETF portfolio may often represent a valuable
benchmark for large financial intermediaries and many investors in a
well-defined investment program."
New Frontier launched its first 0/40 multi-asset ETF portfolio in
October 2004, shortly after the availability of institutional quality
fixed-income ETFs, making New Frontier's portfolio one of the longest
surviving, global ETF portfolios. NFGBI's historical performance is not
based on a theoretical back test but on the actual 13-year-performance
of New Frontier's global ETF balanced risk-managed portfolios. NFGBI
serves as a demonstration index for New Frontier's multi-patented
innovations.
The multi-patented Michaud-Esch rebalancing procedure used in managing
the index is another unique innovation introduced in the NFGBI. This
process is not based on calendar or asset rules but is based on the
statistical, holistic characteristics of the portfolio, at each point in
time, with the purpose of avoiding trading in noise but recommending to
trade when likely effective. NFGBI performance will be available on a
daily basis, accessible on both Solactive
and Bloomberg (News - Alert) [BLOOMBERG: NFGBI INDEX].
About New Frontier
New
Frontier is a Boston-based institutional research and investment
advisory firm specializing in the development and application of
state-of-the-art investment technology. Founded in 1998 by the inventors
of the world's first broad spectrum, patented, provably effective
portfolio optimization process, the firm continues to pioneer new
development in asset allocation and portfolio selection. Based on
practical investment theory, New Frontier's services help institutional
investors across the globe to select and maintain more effective
portfolios.
