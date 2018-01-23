[December 14, 2017] New Trustwave Study Finds Major Variances in How Different Countries and Industry Sectors Value Their Critical Data

Trustwave today released the "Value of Data Report," a sponsored research report conducted by industry analyst firm Quocirca. This global study includes a survey of 500 information technology (IT) decision makers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Japan, examining attitudes towards the value of confidential data including: personally identifiable information (PII), payment card data, intellectual property (IP) and email. It reveals significant differences in both the level of vigilance applied to assessing and mitigating the level of risk, as well as the relative value attached by different verticals, countries, and stakeholders to various types of data. Key highlights from the Value of Data Report from Trustwave include: U.S. professionals value their PII data more than twice as much as their U.K. counterparts: The average per capita value (PCV) of PII in the U.S. is $1,820 versus $843 in the U.K. and $1,025, $1,186 and $1,040 respectively in Canada, Australia and Japan.

Contractors' and suppliers' individual PII data is less rigorously assessed than other types of PII, such as patient data. Forty five percent of companies holding contractors' private data and 42% holding suppliers' data failed to conduct comprehensive risk assessments of the data. Corporate security and risk professionals massively over-estimate the value of PII data for sale on the black market: Overall criminal resale values for PII on the black market are less than 5% of the value that enterprise security professionals estimate them to be worth. For a payment card record, security managers over-estimate by 60 times the actual criminal values of data for sale on the black market. For a single banking record, it is 2,000 times. Trustwave Vice President of Security Research Ziv Mador said, "Today, data is one of the most valuable commodities possessed by any business. Whether that data belongs to the organization itself, its employees, suppliers or customers, it has a duty to protect that data to best of its ability. Companies that fail to accurately value their data are unlikely to make the right decisions regarding the level of cyber security investments to protect that data and are those most likely to fall short of regulations, such as the upcoming European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into effect in 2018. Businesses should look to the managed security services business model so that they have the confidence that full data risk vigilance is applied to all types of confidential and valuable data by specialists in the industry." Bob Tarzey, senior security analyst at Quocirca and principal author of the study, said, "Data is transforming businesses in the early 21st century in the same way electricity did at the start of the 20th. For nearly all businesses their PII and IP are essential assets that are enticing targets for criminals, those storing payment card data are the most tempting target. Data subjects, are becoming more aware of the value their data has to the businesses they deal with and are less forgiving when things go wrong. However, even as one data breach is eclipsed by another in the eye of the press, the regulators will continue to investigate the most serious as they are invested with more powers and the clout to issue ever greater fines."

